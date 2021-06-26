The quartet of the last few seasons has been broken. The non-continuity of Suso Santana has vacated a gap in the captaincy. The one from Taco had been for several seasons, but just on the eve of the centenary, the entity told him that it was not in the plans and a replacement will have to be found for such an important role.

Due to his seniority at the club, Borja Lasso is the player who has been in the dressing room the longest, although he has accumulated a season and a half without participating due to his injury. The Andalusian has 36 games. Other alternatives seem to be Álex Muñoz (73 appearances), Shaq Moore (72) and Nikola Sipcic (65), who will live their third season at Tenerife and since their arrival they have been almost indisputable.

Alberto Jiménez’s option – despite his eight seasons – is not very strong because the Majorero is on the starting list. In addition, the last championship when none of the four captains started (against Real Mallorca), the one chosen to wear the bracelet was Muñoz, with Fuerteventura in the starting eleven.

At the moment, Luis Miguel Ramis has three captains: Aitor Sanz, Carlos Ruiz and Dani Hernández, who have renewed and possibly it is their last season as Blue and White. Between all they add 725 games and are a reference for the fans.

A few weeks ago Tenerife published on its official website that the four leaders from last year finished the season among the ten blue and white who performed with the oldest wearing the representative’s shirt in national categories. Since May 22, 2004, Miroslav Djukic has led the list of sportingly longest-running Tenerife footballers, who on the 38th matchday of the 04/03 season against Cádiz was lined up by Martín Marrero at 38 years, three months and three days.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...