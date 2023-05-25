In Brasilia, Valdemar Costa Neto met with presidents of state directories to draw up plans for municipal elections

The PL (Liberal Party) promoted this Thursday (May 25) a closed event with its state directorates to outline plans and strengthen the path to the 2024 municipal elections. Power360 found that one of the strategies is to give visibility to the female electorate. The event started at 9:30 am, at the Brasil 21 Convention Center, in Brasília.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) there was told allies he would attend, as would former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. However, she had a malaise in the morning and needed medical attention. “The state of health of the national president of PL Mulher is stable and she should return to her professional activities in the coming days”, said the advisory. The suspicion is of a labyrinthitis crisis.

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, and leaders of state directories and PL Mulher. In addition to next year’s elections and the increase in female participation in politics, the meeting was “to present data on the restructuring that is being developed in the PL to consolidate the strategic alignment of leaders at national and state levels”.

Recently, Valdemar stated that the PL wants to elect more than 1,000 mayors in municipal elections. He said he expected Bolsonaro and Michelle to help a lot in the disputes. “We are going to elect more than a thousand mayors. She is organizing PL Mulher for real, because we need more women in politics”, said in an interview with Economic value.

