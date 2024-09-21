Im vergangenen Jahr wuchs Brandenburgs Wirtschaft um 2,1 Prozent, während die deutsche Wirtschaft insgesamt schrumpfte. Nur der nördliche Nachbar Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wuchs 2023 schneller als Brandenburg. Dramatischer zeigt die Entwicklung sich noch mit Blick auf das produzierende Gewerbe. Brandenburg meldete für diesen Bereich im vergangenen Jahr inflationsbereinigt ein Plus der Bruttowertschöpfung um 6,3 Prozent. Bundesweit aber ging es um 1,5 Prozent abwärts.

Für die positive Entwicklung ist vor allem ein Unternehmen verantwortlich: Tesla. Seit Frühjahr 2022 produziert der amerikanische Hersteller von Elektroautos in Grünheide vor den Toren Berlins bis zu 6000 Wagen je Woche. In Brandenburg mit seinen 2,5 Millionen Einwohnern und einer relativ geringen Wirtschaftskraft macht sich das sofort bemerkbar.

Viel Platz für Industrie und erneuerbare Energie

Der Gesamtumsatz des regionalen verarbeitenden Gewerbes stieg von 2021 bis 2023 um mehr als 40 Prozent auf gut 40 Milliarden Euro. Trug die Autowirtschaft 2021 nur 5 Prozent zum Umsatz der Industrie bei, waren es im vergangenen Jahr fast 25 Prozent.

Wirtschaftsminister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) spricht schon davon, dass Brandenburg sich wie einst Bayern von einer ländlich geprägten Region zu einem erfolgreichen Industrieland entwickeln könne. Der Wirtschaftsstandort punktet mit viel Fläche für Industrie und viel Strom aus erneuerbaren Energien. Im Jahr 2023 zählte die Wirtschaftsförderungsgesellschaft mehr als 200 Investitionsprojekte mit einem Volumen von 2,5 Milliarden Euro und knapp 6000 neuen Arbeitsplätzen.

Auf Tesla folgten Investitionen rund um die Elektromobilität von BASF in Schwarzheide und dem amerikanischen Unternehmen Microvast in Ludwigsfelde. Ein zweiter Schwerpunkt ist die Gesundheitswirtschaft mit Ansiedlungen wie Helaxa in Luckenwalde. Immer wichtiger werden Investitionen in Rechenzentren. Der amerikanische Internetkonzern Amazon will bis 2040 rund 8 Milliarden Euro in Brandenburg investieren und 3000 Stellen schaffen.

AfD könnte bald in Potsdam den Ton angeben

Vor der Landtagswahl an diesem Sonntag unterscheidet die Stimmung in Brandenburg sich kaum vom Rest des Landes. Im Landtag in Potsdam könnte in der nächsten Legislaturperiode die rechtspopulistische AfD den Ton angeben. Sollte es Ministerpräsident Dietmar Woidke (SPD) auf den letzten Metern auf Platz eins schaffen, dürfte er für eine Mehrheit auf das Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht ­angewiesen sein.

Im Wahlkampf setzte Woidke auch auf die Erfolge seiner Bemühungen um Neuansiedlungen. Doch das „Tesla-Tempo“, das die Landesregierung 2019 als Maßstab ausgerufen hatte, hat nicht alle Teile des Landes erfasst.

In Schwedt, the chimneys of the Leipa paper factory are steaming. dpa

“In Schwedt we are a bit like on the moon,” says Peter Probst, managing director of the paper manufacturer Leipa. The traditional company is a success story within Germany. After reunification, Leipa took over what was once the largest paper combine in the GDR in Schwedt on the Oder and later moved its headquarters from Schrobenhausen in Bavaria to the border with Poland.

It doesn’t look like the moon here, the Uckermark is a pleasant place to be in all seasons. But in Schwedt, not much more than a hundred kilometers northeast of Berlin, you feel on some days very far away from the capital region and the economic boom in Brandenburg.

Leipa and its more than 1,600 employees are not only having to stretch themselves because of the high energy prices. The family-run company has shut down a large machine in Schwedt this year due to the declining demand for graphic paper. “Without any redundancies,” emphasizes Probst. He is concerned about the sluggish demand for packaging paper.

“Mood worse than the situation”

The future of Schwedt as a business location also depends on the geopolitical situation. The largest employer is PCK Raffinerie, which has not been able to process Russian oil since Russia’s attack on Ukraine due to European Union sanctions. The majority shareholder of PCK Raffinerie is Russia’s Rosneft, which is looking for a buyer under pressure from the federal government. There is interest from Qatar, among others. “Stability must be restored; the region is shaped by the refinery,” says Monique Zweig, the managing director of the East Brandenburg Chamber of Industry and Commerce based in Frankfurt (Oder).

“The mood is worse than the situation,” says Andreas Schulz, CEO of Mittelbrandenburgische Sparkasse, pointing out everything that has been created in Potsdam. The business area of ​​the largest savings bank in eastern Germany includes large parts of the commuter belt around Berlin. In recent years, the area surrounding the metropolis has not only benefited from new settlements such as Tesla or the opening of the capital’s BER airport, but also from the capital’s economic boom with its until recently lively real estate market.

“Finally,” says Hanno Kempermann, Managing Director of IW Consult. In other countries, metropolises have long had an impact on the surrounding areas. In IW Consult’s latest ranking of economic development in the 400 German rural districts and independent cities, the districts bordering Berlin and Potsdam stand out with their strong dynamism.

Bavaria dominates because Munich has a wider impact. Kempermann believes that Berlin and Brandenburg will also have the same effect. “The ripple effect could be much greater,” says the managing director of the subsidiary of the German Economic Institute, which is close to employers.

From coal to green electricity

Almost 130 kilometers southeast of the capital, in the Brandenburg part of Lusatia, the Berlin decision to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2038 at the latest is having a particularly strong impact. The Cottbus-based energy group Leag wants to transform itself from one of the largest coal-fired power producers into the largest producer of green electricity in Germany by then, investing more than a billion euros a year to achieve this.

More than ten billion euros are flowing into Lusatia from structural funding from the state and federal government, for example into Deutsche Bahn’s ICE maintenance facility in Cottbus, where more than 1,000 jobs are being created. Almost four billion euros are flowing into a university hospital in Cottbus. 1,300 jobs are being created in research and teaching. The focus on telemedicine and digital care takes into account a development in many rural regions of Brandenburg: the population is shrinking and getting older. Medical care in rural areas is becoming a challenge.

The “vacuum cleaner effect” and opportunities for second-tier cities

The population in the capital region is growing, and in the surrounding area even more than in Berlin itself. This is reinforcing the demographic trends in the area and redistributing growth opportunities. “There is a vacuum cleaner effect,” says economist Reint Gropp, President of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Halle.

Brandenburg nevertheless sees opportunities beyond the Berlin area. “We see that the cities in the second row are also beginning to boom,” says Steffen Kammradt, managing director of the economic development agency, which is majority-owned by the state. The state government’s strategy of generating economic stimulus in the area along corridors such as the one between the Adlershof Technology Park in the southeast of Berlin and the planned Science Park in Cottbus has worked.

There have also been successful settlements in regions further away from Berlin, such as Prignitz, in the very northwest of the country. In Wittenberge, the largest town in the Prignitz district, a good 150 kilometers from Berlin, more than 3,000 people worked in the sewing machine factory that opened in 1904 before the fall of the Berlin Wall. The company recently won the contract to build the office of the Federal Ministry of Construction’s “Small Town Academy.”

Next state government must lower energy prices

Can Brandenburg, the state of different speeds, keep the pace of growth high with new companies like Tesla? Joachim Ragnitz, deputy head of the Ifo Institute’s branch in Dresden, is skeptical. “It’s not as if a completely different development is taking place now,” he says of Tesla’s billions. “It has only led to the level being raised and development continuing parallel to the previous path.”

Most recently, Tesla cut 400 of the more than 12,000 jobs in Grünheide due to weak demand. The expansion plans for the factory are on hold. The weakness in the market for electric cars is also having an impact elsewhere in Brandenburg. The Chinese battery manufacturer SVolt has withdrawn its plans to set up shop in Lauchhammer. In Guben, the Canadian company Rock Tech is sticking to its plans for a lithium converter that will supply material for batteries for electric cars. But financing is not yet secured. The state wants to support the project with 90 million euros.

Gropp from the IWH advises caution when it comes to subsidies for industrial jobs. “That means swimming against the tide, and that’s expensive.” Brandenburg should rather build on its strengths in location competition and invest in research and development. Approvals must be accelerated, and not just for large companies. “The many other investments that have not yet been implemented due to bureaucratic hurdles would probably have been more useful than a factory in a sector that is fraught with high risks,” Gropp says of Tesla.

The Oranienburg-based film specialist Orafol can tell you all about it. Shortly before the state elections, the family-run company received planning permission for a production hall at its headquarters northeast of Berlin – three and a half years after the start of the approval process. “The state has not made as much progress in reducing bureaucracy as stated in the coalition agreement,” says Sven Weickert, Managing Director of the Association of Business Associations in Berlin and Brandenburg.