This week the 78th edition of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week was held, one of the main showcases of Spanish fashion, which is now in its 39th year. In parallel with these traditional events, new initiatives emerge, such as the first artificial intelligence fashion week (AI Fashion Week), which took place in April in New York. An event that shows that this industry is undergoing a profound global transformation related to new technologies and, in particular, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in both design, production and marketing processes.

The use of AI in the fashion sector is not new. “Classic AI has been used to manage product stocks, measure trends or classify potential groups of customers,” underlines Cristina Mesa, partner in the industrial and intellectual property department at Garrigues. A clear example of this is Inditex, which has always been a pioneer when it comes to managing the supply chain more efficiently using predictive tools to adjust manufacturing to demand and avoid stock. “The most recent generative AI is a different issue, which fully impacts the creative leg of the sector,” says the lawyer.

Through generative AI, explains Cristina Mesa, complete collections can be created, based on previously detected trends, and even evoke the style of certain designers. In this sense, the Stitch Fix brand uses generative artificial intelligence platforms to personalize style recommendations. Desigual, for its part, has just presented its collection designed with the support of algorithms. Something that Stradivarius already did with its spring/summer 2023 collection in which the entire campaign was created with AI, from the production of the garments to the models, who were avatars.

Faced with this new reality in which generative artificial intelligence is increasingly widespread among brands, Carlos Rivadulla, lawyer and TMT manager at ECIJA, warns that the main legal challenges are intellectual property and copyright of garments. . First of all, the lawyer highlights that no design created solely by AI can be protected or registered. “The problem arises with mixed creations. Above all, if the user does not declare it and requests the registration of a design as their own,” he warns.

Carlos Rivadulla believes that there are many doubts regarding mixed creations that can cause conflicts and that still do not have a legal answer. Such as, for example, what happens when the designer relies on AI, what weight AI help has in the final result or what importance should be given to the indications or instructions themselves (prompt) of the designer (natural person). “The law often does not advance at the pace of technology,” points out the expert, who adds that “it cannot be ruled out that, in the near future, and depending on the quantity and quality of the input contributed by the human designer/creator, these works can generate some type of related right, like mere photography.”

Litigation

Training these systems requires the ingestion of millions of data, which may include copyrighted works. This is another of the conflictive issues in this area: infringements of intellectual property when using protected third-party material to train artificial intelligence systems. “All the lawsuits that have been filed regarding AI and that have come to light are related to this point, although at the moment there is no decision,” says David Gómez, managing partner of Baylos.

There are, according to the lawyer, two major opposing currents. On the one hand, that of authors and content creators who allege that the use of their works to train AI systems infringes their rights. And on the other, that of a large part of the industry and some theorists, who advocate liberalizing access to data or content so that AI systems can be as robust as possible, creating a kind of safe harbor, fair use or exception, which exempts developers of AI systems from using copyrighted content in their training. For David Gómez, it is most likely that over time some position will be adopted that protects intellectual property rights for free use by AI.

As for who is responsible for infringements of third-party rights due to creations made by AI systems, David Gómez has no doubts. In his opinion, the user of the AI ​​platform should be held accountable, since he is the one who generates the product by using a certain prompt (request to the machine) to market it later.

Silvia Muñoz Valera, CEO of Nueva Abogacía, resolves that the conflicts that the extension of artificial intelligence in the textile industry will cause will deal with the classic legal issues of fashion law, such as intellectual property, but “presented in a completely different from how we knew them until now.” “The conflicts have the same background, but they are developed through a technology that offers a world of great possibilities and great risks,” she concludes.

Specifically, adds Cristina Mesa, “it is expected that lawsuits will arise in those cases in which collections are designed based on the ‘style of’ in which the discussion focuses on when an output generated with AI crosses the blurry boundary between inspiration and plagiarism.”

Avatars as models One of the applications of generative AI increasingly integrated into the fashion industry is the use of avatars in advertising campaigns or fashion shows. For example, Levi’s has announced that, starting at the end of this year, it will combine flesh and blood models with avatars developed by AI tools. Outside the textile sector, the Japanese brand Shiseido has used two avatars created by The Digitals, the first digital modeling agency, for a campaign. In these cases the legal risk is the possibility of a violation of image rights. “An artificial intelligence model is trained with pre-existing information and images, so it is likely to have similarities with real people, who enjoy rights to protect their image,” explains Carlos Rivadulla, TMT lawyer at ECIJA.

