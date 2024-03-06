According to The New York Times, the former president is looking for new donors for his campaign for the White House

Former US President Donald Trump met with businessman Elon Musk on Sunday (3 March 2024) in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the US press. The newspaper The New York Times said he had spoken to 3 people informed about the matter, who stated that the meeting was also attended by some Republican Party donors.

According to the publication, Trump is looking for more donations for his campaign and hopes to have a one-on-one meeting with the billionaire soon. Musk has, according to ranking from the Bloomberg Billionaires Indexa net worth of US$198 billion.

Musk has donated to Republican and Democratic candidates over the years. His companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX, benefited from contracts and subsidies from the federal government. SpaceX currently has a partnership with NASA, the North American space agency

The businessman has already criticized both Trump and the current US president, Joe Biden. In 2017, for example, he said that Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement was bad for the country. At the time, he stepped away from 2 business advisory boards.

“Climate change is real. To leave [o Acordo de] Paris is not good for America or the world”, he wrote on his profile on X (which at the time was still called Twitter).

Lately, Musk has been criticizing the Biden government's policy in the field of immigration. According to the billionaire, they are equivalent to a “betrayal”.

He wrote in X on Monday (March 4, 2024): “They [democratas] they are importing voters. This is why far-left groups are fighting so hard to end voter ID requirements under the absurd pretext of protecting the right to vote.”.

A person close to Musk, who spoke on condition of anonymity to the The New York Timessaid that if the businessman supports Trump, his views on immigration will have been a significant motivator.