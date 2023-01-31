A presence that, however, annoyed all the same Ferrari who did not like the close transit of ox-drawn carts, the results of which were excrement and traces of mud in front of the entrance to his factory. In 1957 he obtained from the Municipality the movement of the entrance, just enough to eliminate any servitude. But that path wasn’t just traveled, for someone… it was a goal. I discovered it in 70s, returning from the GP at Monza. We had postponed our return to the following day so as not to get trapped in traffic and therefore there was time for a detour to Maranello and see, for the first time, the factory Ferrari. Once we arrived, we found ourselves quite easily walking the Via Abetone Inferiore to the north: at the appearance of the already famous arched entrance of the factory, we immediately pulled over to the right, stopping the car in a parking lot. I immediately searchedsomething extra” to see: after a few meters of the street in question, I noticed that the long north side of the factory bordered the field and there were no fences. The large windows were positioned quite high, but clinging to a sill of one with the glass doors open, it was not difficult for me to get up and look inside: surprise, the Racing department! On the trestles were already arrayed the 312B which they had just raced and won at Monza and a swarm of mechanics intent on overhauling. This is why via De Balos was a destination: from there, at least on hot summer days, one could browse inside the long shed (A) which housed the most enjoyable part of the Racing Department, that of the vehicle assembly. The possibility was known to the inhabitants of Maranello, young and old, and they were certainly the most frequent patrons; the mechanics were used to heads popping out from time to time. This possibility of peeping, incredible today, probably began when the Racing department settled in that place, more or less in ’52as soon as the production of grinding machines was stopped, and lasted until the second half of the 20th century 70s, when the whole agricultural area, crossed by via De Balos, was built to give space to the nascent painting department. A few years later, the Racing Department was also moved to the new premises on the other side of via Abetone Inferiore, at the end of via Ascari.

From that moment on, the industrial area and that of sports activities will be physically separate, with all access restrictions, increasingly stringent, even for the employees themselves who are not employed by GeS. Returning to via De Balos, with the construction of the painting department it was precisely canceled and the strip of agricultural land, which one traveled in search of the coveted observation point, initially became the way to access the new structure. But the areas acquired for future expansion were neighboring, so the street was repeatedly lengthened and expanded, gradually assuming the role of internal avenue principal. Entitled to Enzo Ferrari, it reaches as far as the east entrance, which has been the main one for years now, and gives access to all the departments that have been added over time. Beyond the relevant quantitative aspects, since 1942 the occupied surfaces have increased by about 20 times, the striking thing is above all the high quality of industrial buildings that Ferrari has planned over the years: spectacular from the point of view architectural and with features technological–environmental more and more advanced.

An unimaginable development rethinking the scenario, made instead of infrastructures decidedly essential, that I saw around me that September morning fifty years ago. In all of this, however, Ferrari has wisely preserved some significant elements of its origins: there red brick facadewith the famous arched entrance and the factory yard with some sheds which surrounded it, among these, the iconic (A and B) colors Siena yellow which hosted, in sequence, the Racing department. The innermost shed (B) has even preserved the original wooden roof trusses, while the long one (A), subject to “climbing”, at the time of the change of intended use, was shortened to create direct access to the new paint shop. Then only maintenance to ensure its usability. A scenography, therefore, skilfully crystallized, appreciable not only by the lucky ones who can cross the arch, but also by the patrons passing by: the glance that one has in front of the historical entrance of the factory bears witness to the origins, the effect evocative which derives from it is fascinating. One last curiosity about the shortening, mentioned above: the demolished part housed the secretary’s office and that of the press officer, the mythical Frank Gozzi. They were there because they were adjacent to his office Enzo Ferrari, which in turn wanted to be close to the Reparto Corse. In conclusion, for the enthusiasts who frequented via De Balos, there were also the windows of these premises to arouse curiosity, perhaps someone will even have thought of knocking at random to ask for some gadget… I didn’t do it, what I had seen it had amply satisfied me.

