Prisoner of his status as a “great player”, the Liverpool flag restarts from Al-Ettifaq after the big flop in the Premier League. Goal: find a dimension. And maybe starting with the videotapes of Istanbul 2005 could be the solution…
Eventually Steven Gerrard fell for it. In that golden trap with a split personality: very few ambitions, lots of money. C’est la Vie, However. Take or leave. Arabia has made it of her, persevering in an interest that has been going on for some time.
#search #lost #identity #Gerrard #leaves #Arabia
Leave a Reply