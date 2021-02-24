To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a 90% reduction in transport emissions is estimated to be necessary. This challenge places sustainable mobility at the center of the debate and on the agenda of many sectors involved. In this context, EY has launched the EY Mobility Center, a think tank that wants to promote sustainable, safe and connected mobility as a lever for economic recovery.

Clothed, in a telematic event, by Maria José Rallo, secretary general of transport and mobility of the ministry of transport, mobility and urban agenda and of José López-Tafall, general director of the Spanish association of car and truck manufacturers (Anfac), the center comes in a process of profound change in the sector. A transition that, predictably, will also be accelerated by the health crisis, given that the Next Generation EU Fund establishes as strategic priorities everything related to the ecological transition and the promotion of digitization in various areas, among which is, preferably, mobility.

In this sense, the recent report Accelerating fleet electrification in Europe, prepared by EY and Eurelectric, concludes that vehicle fleets are a clear candidate to promote the electrification of transport in Europe. These fleets, made up of cars, vans, buses and trucks operated by private companies or public administrations, although they represent only 20% of the vehicle fleet, account for 40% of all the kilometers traveled in Europe and are responsible for 50% of the carbon dioxide emissions from the transport sector. Reasons for its electrification include, for example, public incentives and discounts applied to wholesales, which increase the attractiveness of electric vehicle purchases; as well as the predictability of the routes of these fleets that would help to accelerate the geographical deployment of the charging infrastructures.

The study also estimates 213,000 existing public electric vehicle charging points in Europe, of which only 14% are fast chargers, are well below the objective pursued so it would be necessary to multiply this deployment by 13 to comply with the ambition set by the European Commission to have three million public charging points by 2030.

“Managing mobility is one of the most complex and difficult socio-economic and environmental challenges of our time. The challenge is that mobility systems, in addition to being sustainable, safe and connected, are also affordable, accessible and economically viable and, for this, decision-making in the public, private and social sphere requires a comprehensive and integrated approach with vision long-term ”, he explains Xavier Ferre, EY’s partner in charge of automotive and transportation and for whom “mobility is a powerful tool that provides economic, employment and social opportunities to the population as a whole and is a key lever for economic recovery”, he concludes.