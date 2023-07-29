A master of liberal culture who rethinks part of the best of the Western tradition to impart a lesson in authentic humanism. Moves. Michael Ignatieff uses everything from the book of Job or the biblical psalms to the letters Havel wrote to his wife when he was imprisoned. The meditations of Marcus Aurelius, The Burial of the Count of Orgaz, he communist manifesto, a Mahler symphony or Plague of Camus. That is the legacy that studies and transmits. It explains what the vital moment of its creators was when they built these cultural monuments, the dilemmas that led them to question themselves about the human condition faced with the penalty of loss or pain or deprivation of liberty and traces a tradition of consolation to know how to live deeper inside, more reconciled with oneself, at peace.

In the approach of the book there is something that connects with the stellar moments from Zweig. They are also brief biographical essays that go through the whole of history to wisely capture the moment in which to contemplate moral illuminations led by exceptional men. A specific detail is transformed into a mirror to show a spirit in tension that continues to challenge us. The postcard that Max Weber, coming out of depression, sends from The Hague to his wife. It is a good example to describe how it works in search of comfort. The postcard reproduced a print painted by Rembrandt: its reference was some biblical verses where King Saul listens to David playing the harp. The king seeks solace in music, but, at the same time, he feels anger because beauty does not appease him and his reaction will be to try to kill young David. Those unsolvable ethical dilemmas conveyed by the painting painted in the 17th century questioned that brilliant professor who had not managed to overcome the break with his father. And that wound, which led him to depression, silence and the need to meditate on himself, would lead to the reflection on the subject of modernity that he raised in The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism.

Naturally, there are the ancient classics and, in the center, the founders of the secular consciousness of the subject of modernity, the one who detaches himself from divinity to root his hope in a full earthly existence.

This dialogue between tradition, biography and creation is the formula that Ignatieff applies in each chapter. Naturally, there are the ancient classics and, in the center, surpassing the subject outlined by Saint Paul in his epistles, the founders of the secular consciousness of the subject of modernity, the one who detaches himself from divinity to root his hope in an earthly existence. full. Montaigne: “In the midst of this discouraging chaos, he had discovered the comfort of merely living and creating, of trying to shape and understand the meaning of his life.” Hume: “Philosophy offers no comfort, but human company does.” Condorcet: “He was among the first to conceive of history as a secular alternative to divine Providence and to argue that the driving force of historical change was the power of human reason.” But what is most ambitious is the diversity of the materials she analyzes —from a poem to a presidential inauguration speech— and the chronological breadth that leads her to close the essay with a pioneer in palliative care so that the dying have a good death.

They are examples of virtue. Not of perfection, but of lucidity in doubt. Nothing to do with the banal self-help that deceives us. It is the demanding company of ethics. The one we inherited from the testimonies of the Holocaust and Stalinism to remind us of the gray area where we survived and what are the examples of secular holiness and perennial words that comfort even in times of darkness.

michael ignatief

Translation by Jordi Ainaud i Escudero

discussion, 2023

296 pages. €20.81

