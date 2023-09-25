Imagine two pianists separated by about 680 meters who play the same key for an instant, exactly at the same time, and repeat it every second. A third person, a listener, who is near one of the pianos, will hear a first chord shortly after a musician presses the key. He will later hear the sound of the other piano, because the sound from the farther piano takes a little longer to reach his ears.

Imagine that the listener moves until she receives the sound of the 2 pianos at exactly the same time, something she will notice because she will hear a single simultaneous note, with more intensity. If the listener were able to precisely measure this change in intensity and simultaneity, she could be located at some point where both would become maximum. At that moment you could claim that you are the same distance from the 2 pianos. For example, she could be 340 meters from each one, with the sound of each piano taking one second to reach her (accounting for a speed of sound in air of 340 meters per second).

Once this is understood, from here it is easy to identify different possibilities. A listener at a greater but equal distance from each musician would still hear the two sounds simultaneously, although they would have taken longer to reach her and would be heard more quietly. Another listener could be twice as far from one piano as from another (or triple, quadruple, etc…) and would hear a sound with greater intensity but that did not originate at the same moment, but one before and one after.

In physics, it is said that the union of these two repetitive sounds, which are a wave in interference, has maximum coherence when the waves coincide exactly and are joined in a way that we call constructive. The listener receives the two sounds at the same time, and we say that the received waves are in phase.

A single listener cannot distinguish, unless he knows the original power of each piano and can measure the power he receives, whether he is at an equal distance from each musician or a distance that is an integer multiple of the other. But if we had several listeners spread out everywhere and they could talk to each other and know exactly when each one receives the two sounds and the coherence they have, then we could determine exactly the position of the pianos. The more listeners, the more precise the positioning would be. The further apart the listeners are, the better, because if they are very close they more or less hear the same thing at the same time and there is not much extra information.

Imagine not two pianos but entire orchestras at two different points, each playing multiple notes, even different ones. By studying the coherence of the sound at many points, the position of all the instruments can be determined. To do this, listeners must be perfectly synchronized, they must have a very precise common time reference and they must be able to compare sounds and times in the most perfect way possible.

This section is about astrophysics, so let’s take the cosmic leap. The musicians could be different components of a distant galaxy, for example a supermassive black hole that causes the ejection of jets of matter at speeds close to that of light. These jets of matter usually contain a large number of electrons, which slow down and emit waves. They would not be waves formed by the vibration of air molecules or by the pulse caused by playing the piano key with a frequency of once every second, but rather the electrons cause a periodic variation of the electromagnetic field, with frequencies typically of the order tens or hundreds of billions of times per second. They would be what are called electromagnetic waves, light in more common language.

The listeners would be astronomers with multiple telescopes observing the star simultaneously. Imagine that a telescope in Grenada and another in Hawaii observe that distant galaxy. The telescopes should be connected and have extremely precise timing. If we consider light as particles, and light reaches both telescopes at the same time (or almost, one observatory will be closer to the galaxy than the other), we can consider that one photon arrived in Granada and another independent one in Hawaii. But we can consider light as a single wave, so we would have to interpret that what reaches Hawaii and Grenada is the same photon (just as two listeners would hear the same note), and use detection by two telescopes to learn more about how and where it was created.

It would be a matter of studying the coherence of the waves that reach each telescope, with a device called a correlator, which compares signals from each observatory, each radio telescope would be, to look for that coherence that gives spatial information about the star we are observing. They would be telescopes that are said to do interferometry of electromagnetic waves. Correlators must compare on the order of thousands of electromagnetic waves (each quite complex, not a single pulse as in our piano analogy) hundreds or billions of times per second; The computing power required (and the mathematical and technological tricks) are considerable.

Interferometric radio telescopes, being relatively small telescopes but in large number and separated by a certain distance (but synchronized), allow us to obtain information, especially spatial, equivalent to having a gigantic telescope, up to thousands of kilometers. The more telescopes observing at once and the further away they are from each other (maybe on the Moon at some point!), the greater the accuracy. As in the example of the pianos.

Interferometry made it possible to measure the radius of a star like Betelgeuse, a century ago. Interferometry has also achieved, more recently, the spectacular achievement of providing images of supermassive black holes, the core of the galaxy M87 and our Milky Way, more specifically of the material that surrounds them and how the magnetic fields created in Around the event horizon they govern the orbits of that material. And interferometry of electromagnetic waves (created by powerful lasers) is the basis of gravitational wave telescopes and their detection for the first time in 2015, which has opened a new window for the exploration of the cosmos.

We owe all this (and more, interferometry is used in biology, medicine,…) to better understanding the nature of light, to the advancement in basic science in search of knowledge about the (physical) foundations of reality. Today we cannot decide whether light is a set of indivisible particles (massless!) like those of Democritus, Newton or Einstein, or waves as Descartes, Huygens and, finally and in much more detail, Louis de Broglie told us. , 100 years of that will be fulfilled next year. We also owe it to coherence, something so disused in society, and that even light can have. Although you should not idolize it, it really gives a lot of information about the universe (and people).

