On October 28, 2013, a firedamp gas leak killed six miners who were working at a depth of almost 700 meters in the Emilio del Valle well, in La Pola de Gordón (León). It was the last major mining accident in Spain, and it has remained unanswered ever since: those responsible for the well —the Hullera Vasco-Leonesa company— have always claimed that they were dedicated to managing, not checking safety issues; and the security controls argued, for their part, that everything was fine and that the accident was not due to negligence but to fatality. Now, after nearly a decade of delay, the case has reached trial. The relatives of the fallen miners placed last Monday, the first day of the oral hearing, an improvised altar at the entrance of the León courts. It was made up of the helmets and lanterns of the deceased, and a canvas with their faces and names. “Justice and reparation” was read on the canvas. The statements of witnesses and investigated will take place until March 30.

T-shirts with the image of the miners who died in the Emilio del Valle well, on February 8 in front of the León courts.

Javier Casares

Carlos Pérez, Manuel Moure, Antonio Blanco, Orlando González, Roberto Álvarez and José Luis Arias, the six workers who died in the accident, were then between 35 and 45 years old. The helmets of three of them, still covered in soot after years in coal mining, have hearts and messages of affection drawn by their relatives, jaded after a decade waiting for justice. Nuria Pérez, 21, was only 11 when she learned that her father was not coming back. Carlos, whose face adorns the shirt worn by the young woman with the motto “Carlos Pérez always in our hearts,” left a widow – who died of cancer years after the accident – and an orphan. She laments that managers “enter the court with their heads held high” and she fears that they will get away with it.

The defendants are 16 high-ranking company officials, and the Prosecutor’s Office asks for them three and a half years in prison (and compensation) for six crimes of manslaughter due to gross negligence and eight crimes of injuries due to negligence. Hullera Vasco-Leonesa’s defense alleges that the accident was unforeseeable. The miners died of suffocation from the firedamp gas, which gobbles up oxygen with no room for the victims to put on the safety system.

During one of the three trial sessions held last week, a group of relatives followed the statements through a screen in a courtroom. There were snorts, ironic laughter, sarcastic comments, displays of indignation and many shakes of the head at the arguments of the defendants, who insisted on their innocence, alluding to “an accident” and delegating responsibilities to the lower levels of the company. The top managers of the company at that time, Antonio, Arturo and Aurelio del Valle, testified on Monday and assured that they never skimped on security and that these issues depended on other people. “We were not in the mine all day, we did not know the work that was being done, it was not our job,” said Antonio del Valle; “No warning or problem related to security never came,” said his brother Arturo. The three remarked that the prevention service depended on the general director and the head of safety and hygiene.

The general director and head of security was Mario Calvo, who on Wednesday maintained that “the law was complied with.” “No one warned that there was something that was not being fulfilled, the methane levels were normal,” he explained. However, on October 28, 2013, there was a leak of 12,000 cubic meters of firedamp, which was one of the most tragic episodes in Spanish mining.

The former president of Hullera Vasco-Leonesa, Antonio del Valle (left), and the former vice president, his brother Arturo, arrive at the León courthouse on February 8. J. Casares (EFE)

The statements infuriated the relatives. “They are discharging blame downwards… We’ll see where the last one goes,” they murmured. And also: “They are throwing shit at the dead man.” The optional director of Hullera, José Eliseo, stated that “nobody knows why it happened [el escape]” and called it “false” that the workers warned of the lack of security.

All these testimonies offend Manuel and Roberto Moure, father and brother of one of the deceased: “The worst thing we have is being teased,” they say. Both have been miners and, like other colleagues who request anonymity for being summoned to testify, recount scenes of precariousness: “We did not have dust masks,” they say. One of the keys to the trial involves clarifying the reasons for the dismissal of two security officers who supposedly advised not to enter the mine due to the high levels of methane. Mario Calvo blamed this dismissal on the “insubordination” of the two affected, while the employees suspect that they were fired for standing up to the company. The Emilio del Valle well closed a few months after the 2013 tragedy. One of the former miners sighs: “I would go back, I was delighted in the well. except at the end.”

They all demand justice. They talk naturally about other hard episodes hundreds of meters deep. One cites popped teeth and a “stitched spine”; another was left “purple” after spending seven hours trapped under a pile of mud with only his head sticking out. Perks of the trade, they say. And they add: “There may be accidents, but this was labor negligence.”

Manuel Moure, father of one of the deceased miners.

Javier Casares

Moure Sr., 75, wears a black T-shirt with the names of the six fallen that causes the eyes of Nuria Pérez, the daughter of one of the deceased miners, to mist over. The man walks up and down outside the courts, listening to the statements with headphones and, from his experience as a miner and as a watchman, he maintains that Hullera “squeezed the coal seam in a bestial way.” His son Roberto has made him a promise: “As far as you can’t go, I will.” Because the man, who “had been in the mines since he was 15 years old”, is now older, and they are afraid that the trial will take so long that he will die without knowing the reason for the tragedy that cost his other son his life, Manuel Moure, in the damn gallery 740.