“If you like immigrants so much, take them home!” is a common phrase used to ridicule progressive positions on immigration. What worries Javier de Lucas, founder of the Human Rights Institute of the University of Valencia and author of Mediterranean: the shipwreck in Europe, The expression no longer sounds like an easy recourse for the apostles of the hard line, but rather an increasingly widespread anti-immigration tic, a sign of a deeper shift in the popular mentality. Gemma Pinyol-Jiménez, director of migrations at the think tank, shares this concern. Instrategieswho states: “Not long ago, just five years ago, saying that immigration contributes to GDP growth, something undeniable with the data in hand, was nothing more than common sense. Now they call us do-gooders!”

In Spain, with some 600,000 illegal immigrants, according to an estimate by the Fundación porCausa —barely 1.2% of the total population—, the migration debate has reached a point that offers promising prospects to parties with xenophobic discourse, according to studies on the growth of the extreme right in Europe. Two ingredients are mixed together that have already proven their capacity to serve as electoral fuel. The first, that immigration has become the heart of the political fray; the second, that the historically conservative party, the PP, has incorporated some of the positions of the ultra-right formations, such as Vox or Se Acabó la Fiesta, by Alvise Pérez. In the CIS barometer this month, in the midst of the crisis for minors in the Canary Islands, 16.9% of those surveyed considered immigration one of the three main problems of the country, 5.7 points more than in June. In just one month, it went from ninth to fourth place among citizens’ concerns.

“The same thing is happening that has happened before in other European countries, such as France. We already know how it ends: with the hegemony of the most restrictive positions aligned with nationalist and individualist common sense,” says Antonio Izquierdo, professor of Sociology at the University of A Coruña, who states that “when anti-immigration views begin to prevail in a debate marked by cultural war, it is difficult to reverse the trend.”

Is Spain already at that point? Or is there room for discourses and policies that challenge – without falling into imitation – the initiative of the extreme right? EL PAÍS has gathered the analysis of eight immigration specialists. Three conclusions emerge: 1) It is not enough to point the accusatory finger at those who spread xenophobic messages. 2) A critical questioning of policies is necessary both in Spain and in the EU. 3) There is a wide range of possible alternative measures, but there is fear of approving them.

Javier de Lucas. Propose an alternative. “In the face of xenophobic discourse, the response of ‘oh, poor things!’ is not enough. If we reduce the debate to ‘xenophobes versus do-gooders’, we are lost. That is not enough. Nor is the utilitarian response of ‘we need them’ enough. We need to exercise an alternative that starts from the premise that all those who come to Spain, not just refugees, are human beings with rights,” explains De Lucas (Murcia, 71 years old). “From that starting point, there are tools to design policies, starting with the 2018 United Nations agreementwhich serves as a general framework, and following the lines marked in the strategic plans of the stage of [José Luis Rodríguez] Zapatero, which could recover,” he added.

Blanca Garcés. More for everyone. Although she admits that “we tend to spend more time criticising the system than proposing improvements”, Garcés (Barcelona, ​​48 years old), a researcher at the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs (Cidob), is clear about where she would start to short-circuit the xenophobic discourse: “The key is to apply policies that favour both those who are here and those who are arriving. That is, to link the arrival of immigration to the opening of a school, a health centre, new services in the neighbourhood or town. Responding to immigration with more of a welfare state. This way we avoid the discourse of who comes first, whether the Spaniard or the foreigner, which does so much damage”. If this “competition” is one of the driving forces of the extreme right, the other is the “feeling of crisis”, she adds. “The crisis is not in the numbers [de inmigrantes]but in the perception of the people, who are convinced that there is a crisis in the face of controversies such as the one organised with the minors in the Canary Islands. Prior technical work is needed, as little politicised as possible, to prevent situations that feed this perception.”

Ahmed Khalifa. Saying “this is your home.” “Have you noticed that in debates about immigration there are rarely immigrants?” asks Khalifa (Tetouan, 46 years old), president of the Moroccan Association for Integration. It is a symptom —he says from Malaga— of the “main deficiency” of Spanish politics: “It is done behind the immigrant’s back, without listening to him, with the vision of the Ministry of the Interior.” He maintains that “only by involving immigrants” is it possible to design policies of “true integration” that, at the same time, would be “the best solvent of hate speech.” “The message of all policies should be: ‘This is your home, you are safe here.’ Now, while you are getting the papers, all the messages are: ‘You are not from here.’” Khalifa calls for the reform of the immigration law, “an insurmountable wall for integration” that worsens “the insecurity” caused by xenophobic messages in the media and on the networks.

Emma Martín. The ILP “without touching a comma”. Professor of Social Anthropology at the University of Seville, Martín (Cádiz, 66 years old) believes that the discourses that make immigrants into “scapegoats” benefit from the “erroneous belief” that they can be combated by “debunking hoaxes.” “Prejudices have an emotional character that can only be dismantled if, in addition to data, you present your own emotional policies and discourses,” she says. The popular legislative initiative (ILP) to regularize hundreds of thousands of immigrants admitted for processing by Congress last April is “a perfect opportunity” for all this, so “it must be approved without touching a comma.” She also proposes extending the criteria for receiving Ukrainian refugees to all those from countries in conflict, and emphasizes the need to give “better coverage” to those who arrive in Spain and are left “in no man’s land, without a work contract or international protection, forced into a years-long scramble for their regularization.” “Giving all immigrants a dignified treatment, regardless of their situation, is essential to ensure that anti-hate discourse has credibility,” he says.

Gonzalo Fanjul. Without fear of trial and error. The political response to immigration is “a machine for wasting opportunities,” says Fanjul (Oviedo, 53 years old), director of research at the Foundation for a Cause. He cites as examples the inaction in the face of the “waste of talent” —one in two immigrants works below their qualifications, according to the European Labour Force Survey carried out by Eurostat— or the insufficient development of migration agreements with Latin America. Even the “successful” reforms, such as the one promoted by José Luis Escrivá in 2021 from the Ministry of Inclusion to give papers to minors in care, are little claimed by the Government, according to Fanjul. This is the result of the “narrative victory” of anti-immigration positions, “original sin on which others hang” and which also translates into “fear of trying and trial and error”, adds the researcher, who establishes this premise: “It is not true that [los inmigrantes] “Let there be many. There are few of them, we need more.”

Gemma Pinyol-Jiménez. Far from the border. “If you had asked me five years ago for a measure that would make a difference, I would have answered: improving the management of permits to shorten the wait and facilitate integration. Now, before any measure, I think that we must recover the narrative of democracy and rights. Without that, the rest is impossible,” says Pinyol-Jiménez (Barcelona, ​​50 years old), a researcher at Pompeu Fabra University, for whom there is a “distorted vision of the crisis” in society that is the result of “an excessive focus on the southern border, when arrivals there are only a small part.” “If you pay too much attention to the border, it means that you have not done the previous work well, such as structuring regular entry mechanisms, nor are you going to do the subsequent work well, such as integration policies,” concludes Pinyol-Jiménez, who sees two deficits there that are “urgent” to cover. But not as urgent, she stresses, as “breaking the association between immigration and crisis.”

Antonio Izquierdo. Possibilism or in-depth debate. The professor of Sociology (Madrid, 74 years old) does not hide a certain pessimism in the face of the rise of “exclusive positions”. So nothing can be done? “We can move forward within a possibilist policy. The reform to grant residence permits to minors who have left care was successful. [impulsada en 2021 por Inclusión] and a more transparent management of data would be very beneficial. But this can improve management, it does not change the model or reverse the trend. For this, we would have to go to the discussion of values, and there we find societies under the nationalist shell,” he laments.

Max Adam. Out of “pure selfishness.” The son of a Haitian father and a Spanish mother, Adam (Madrid, 54 years old) observes from the Bolonia law firm, where he practices law in Seville, specialising in human rights, how the “discourse of fear” has spread throughout society. How can we counteract it? In his opinion, by appealing to a very basic emotion: “Out of pure selfishness. Without immigrants, we will not have pensions, it is that simple.” Adam believes that the “fear” of being accused of “a call effect” paralyses policies that are not only “essential to sustain our welfare state, but would also save lives.” “For example,” he adds, “training in the country of origin should be encouraged more, so that workers arrive here already trained, through legal and safe means, with their visa to work in agriculture, hospitality or construction, instead of risking their lives at sea to arrive without a guarantee of employment.”