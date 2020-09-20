He Cartagonova hosts the premiere of her team and does it before a opponent which is always in the group of those fighting for a return to the First Division, Real Sporting. Both of them come to this appointment with the intention of cconfirm the good premiere of the competition they had, with a draw for Borja Jiménez’s team in their visit to Real Oviedo and victory for David Gallego’s team against Logroñés at El Molinón.

The cuadro albinegro knows that much of his success, the permanence, will be in making the Cartagonova a fort and then get as many points as possible away from home. Achieving the victory this Sunday, and more against a rival of the potential of Sporting, would be a great dose of energy that would be added to that generated with the arrival of Rubén Castro and De la Bella, his last two incorporations. For this reason, an FC Cartagena could be seen with more presence in attack than that of a week ago at the Tartiere. Borja Jiménez has all the men available and one of the novelties could be De la Bella by Forniés on the left side. While, Rubén Castro points to the bench since it has been stopped for a long time and does not have the necessary rhythm to start from the beginning but could enter as the duel progresses.

For his part, Sporting travels to Cartagena with the absence of Nacho Méndez since it has not attended the offer of renewal of the entity. Nor will Cristian Salvador, so it is presumed that Gallego will bet on the same eleven of the league debut against Logroñés. In this meeting, the defensive strength of the past year was shown once again, where it was the second least thrashed team in Second, but it must improve on the offensive side, its Achilles heel. And it is that in preseason very few goals were made and against the Rioja he was beaten by the minimum and at the last minute.

Coaches statements

Borja Jiménez, FC Cartagena: “The Oviedo match made us see that we are still far from the necessary level for this category, it would have been a good match in Segunda B but for Segunda it is not worth us. We must acclimatize as soon as possible. We have to generate many more chances to score, we will do less than last year but we must be more precise ”.

About Sporting: “To date he has not made any additions, so he has a wide block from last season. It has very talented players, such as Manu García, Djuka, Aitor García or Javi Fuego. A priori he has to be in the fight for the playoff so it will make it very difficult for us ”.

David Gallego, Sporting coach: “I really like the commitment of all footballers, the capacity for effort and to assimilate concepts. They believe in what they do. The play field? We have to adapt to everything. We cannot choose the state of the grass or the weather. That will never be an excuse ”.

About FC Cartagena: “We expect a very motivated opponent, excited to compete in Second Division again. He comes with confidence to tie in Oviedo ”.