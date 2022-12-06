The residents of Santa Eulalia ask that the telephone booth located next to the terrace of the La Isla bar (in the photo) be removed. / FP

Their days are numbered. They haven’t devoured coins for a long time and nobody makes them ring. Their home is the street and, although they are reluctant to leave it, their time has come. The 132 cabins of the municipality of Murcia will soon say goodbye. But beware, not all of them will disappear from street furniture. Some of these booths will become small