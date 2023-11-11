The University of Murcia (UMU) and the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research (IMIB) have achieved an outstanding achievement in research on two rare and potentially fatal genetic diseases: congenital dyskeratosis and congenital neutropenias. The results of this revolutionary study offer great hope for those affected by these pathologies, both institutions point out.

Specifically, they have developed aptamers, DNA or RNA sequences that can adopt different structures and that act in a way similar to antibodies, like a dart with a high capacity to bind to specific cellular components. These nucleic acids activate the formation of blood cells involved in the first response of the immune system.

Dyskeratosis congenita is an exceptionally rare disease, affecting one case per million people. Its symptoms are the presence of abnormalities in the nails, skin and mucous membranes, but they can lead to a significantly increased risk of developing serious medical problems, such as bone marrow failure, necessary to fight infections, and cancer.

Congenital neutropenias are a heterogeneous group of diseases that affect an even greater number of individuals, with an incidence of between three to eight cases per million people. Severely ill patients are especially vulnerable to recurrent, potentially life-threatening infections, which can range from otitis and gingivitis to pneumonia.

«Our team has worked to find innovative solutions for people living with congenital dyskeratosis or congenital neutropenias. “Aptamers represent a highly specific approach that could revolutionize the treatment of neutropenias,” says biologist María Luisa Cayuela, principal investigator of the study.