Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh news has now come out in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Bahubali Anant Singh has twice become an MLA on a JDU ticket. Anok Singh (Mokama MLA Anant Singh) won the 2015 assembly election by contesting as an independent. Anant Singh, brought for appearance in Patna’s civil court, expressed his faith in Lalu Prasad Yadav while talking to the media. He said that the next Chief Minister of Bihar will be Tejashwi Yadav. Anant Singh also said that this time it will contest on RJD ticket. Let us understand why Anant Singh, who is the target of Lalu Yadav, wants to go with him.
In search of a new ‘sir’, Mokama’s Anant Singh aka ‘Chhote Sarkar’, Nitish has left his hands with Lalu, hoping for support!
