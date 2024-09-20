In July 2024, it will be 80 years since the Bretton Woods agreements, which led to the creation of the World Bank and the IMF. Next year, the UN will also turn eighty. Born in the post-war era, the organisations that shape the architecture of international finance and cooperation have survived several existential and identity transitions and, now, with the 2030 Agenda just around the corner, they are approaching a new turning point. It is time to accelerate action.

In a world plagued by multiple crises, we cannot disregard the experience accumulated by these organizations, but must use it to find new solutions. On the horizon is the need to strengthen multilateralism to cushion the growing global polarization, and the urgency of creating new financial instruments to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and establish new cooperation frameworks beyond 2030. In Latin America and the Caribbean, for example, it is estimated that two thirds of these goals will not be met due to lack of funding.

These major challenges, which regional organizations such as CAF – the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – also face, are crucial to building a more equitable, democratic, safe and environmentally friendly world, something that will not be achieved without more active collaboration between governments, multilateral organizations, the private sector and new actors from the global south.

The present and future of the financial architecture and international cooperation will be discussed next week at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the “Pact for the Future” will be presented, an initiative that seeks to renew international cooperation, strengthen multilateralism and create a new framework to address challenges such as peace, security, human rights or green, digital and social transitions. In this global forum, we must ensure that the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean is well represented.

The creation of the new roadmap for the fulfilment of the SDGs is not a technical issue, but rather a matter of political will. And this political will is focused on a clear objective: to prevent development gaps from becoming entrenched and generating more inequalities.

Global discussions must restore hope to the region. Latin America and the Caribbean have faced all kinds of crises over the past 15 years, which have led to a stagnation of growth, productivity and the middle class, an increase in poverty, and all of this has led to a growing disaffection with democracies and a lack of trust in institutions.

One of the pillars of new global development must be financial instruments: we need them to be more powerful, innovative, scalable and with greater impact, and to adapt to the heterogeneity of regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean.

For example, debt funds, the use of guarantees or catastrophe insurance are viable solutions to finance projects such as roads, energy networks and drinking water systems. These funds not only provide the necessary capital, but also diversify the sources of financing and attract a greater amount of investment for the projects. Debt-for-nature swaps, the issuance of green bonds and biodiversity certificates are other valuable instruments.

The “datafication” of natural assets is also an innovative approach that converts natural assets into quantifiable data, making it easier to identify opportunities for economic development while preserving ecosystems. This optimizes natural resource management and enables financing models that promote investment in green and resilient infrastructure.

Multilateral organizations play a crucial role in supporting financing and risk mitigation in development projects and in attracting international financial resources. At CAF, for example, we work to mobilize domestic savings for all types of infrastructure, education, environmental, health and territorial development projects, which contributes to greater regional integration and a more stable environment for investment in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Another pillar of the new development roadmap is global governance. Growing distrust in institutions is fuelled by rising inequalities, economic crises and a lack of effective responses to global problems such as climate change, pandemics and armed conflicts. It is therefore important to strengthen governance in all its forms and levels to enable development opportunities.

Major global meetings will be held in 2024 and 2025, in which CAF will amplify the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean so that it has a greater impact on development financing trends for the next decade. The upcoming United Nations General Assembly, COP16 in Cali, the G20 in Rio de Janeiro, the Ibero-American Summit in Cuenca, APEC in Lima, COP30 in Brazil and the Sustainable Financing Summit in Seville in July 2025 will also be key venues for updating multilateral and financial systems.

Latin America and the Caribbean must arrive at these important events with a firm position to facilitate a greater flow of resources for sustainable development and expand the access that Ibero-American countries have to financing.