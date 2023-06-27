The opposition and a part of civil society formally initiated the challenge to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorby presenting a method to select opposition candidate totally opposite the one he designed to choose who will compete in the presidential election next year to seek the continuity of his national project. When creating the National Civic FrontThey also announced the general guidelines that, through a hybrid and multifactorial formula, will find the person that the people would most like to face whomever López Obrador decides as his successor or unlikely successor.

The Front announced a process divided into three stages from which whoever will keep the candidacy on September 3three days before Brunette make it known who gets theirs, who identify the nomination not as a candidacy, but as coordination of the committees in defense of the Fourth Transformationwhich is a crude trick, because nobody believes them, to turn the electoral law. The method, whose general lines were anticipated to the press last Saturday, was anticlimactic, and the lack of details and a specific calendar, does not allow us to see a horizon with the success that civil society longs for in the internal conflict.

The first stage, as reported, opens the registry of applicants on July 4thbut it should be backed by militants, supporters and citizens through a platform. What kind of platform are you talking about? Does the endorsement have to be for the three categories included or just one is enough? If, as they claimed in the announcement, it encourages citizens to participate, isn’t there a possibility that the rules themselves exclude them before starting? How many signatures are needed back? In what they reported to the press, they spoke of 150,000, that to get them you need structure and money, how many citizens could afford it? How long will this phase last?

The debugging will be done in it and everything indicates that only those who are party members or citizens with party support. Others do not seem to fit in the second phase, which will allow those who were not excluded in the first phase to contrast their ideas and proposals in a debate (which they call a forum to also turn around the electoral law), and then participate in a survey, from which what they call “the three best profiles” (a euphemism for pre-candidates) will come out.

The format of the debates is not known. Nor are the details of the survey or who will carry it out, nor how the sample will be defined, the questionnaires and the order in which they will appear when measured, or whether it will be on paper or on a tablet, which are variables that alter the results of the survey. an opinion poll. It is not clear if the survey will be carried out openly or, as the press suggests, with the 150,000 signatures -if there are more than that total, do they have additional weight in favor of whoever gets them?- they will be included in an electoral roll so that you can vote. And another question with potential for conflict is if no one from any of the three parties behind the Front appeared in those three profiles, would they accept the reality of the exclusion?

The shortlist of finalists will go on to phase three, which is the most interesting due to the type of course that the model presented can follow. At this stage, the three finalists will once again be measured by means of a survey, but they will also appear on paper or on a tablet where people will vote (which they define as Public consultation).

It is not clear how the voting will be, but if, as has been reported, it will be only in the 300 electoral districts, how could any candidate without the support of a party and without money mobilize their supporters to vote? Another scenario is if the result of the vote, which will largely help the PRI -if someone tricolor reaches this stage- because they are the one who has the best territorial structure to mobilize voters, it does not coincide with the result of the survey. If each one is worth 50%, according to what has been reported in the press, in case of a tie, who decides? how do you decide? With a cupular vote? with a ruffle? in a raffle? With something like rock, paper, scissors?

There are many unresolved questions, but at the same time there is a lot of enthusiasm, especially in the civil organizations that participated in the launch of the Front. Ana Lucia Medinahead of [email protected], the organization that organized the massive march in favor of INE last November, he said that it was an “unpublished” act that was being formed because the citizens would be the ones who would choose the presidential candidacy. True, but so far, in theory.

From what has been seen by what is known, it does seem like a “faramalla”, as the process was disqualified yesterday Lopez Obrador. The revision of the method, based on what is known, allows the participation of citizens through the survey, which can be seen as something positive and unprecedented in the way of selecting the PRIhe BREAD and the PRDbut it is an anticipated trap that will serve as a mere alibi for the parties to demonstrate their openness to the citizens, if the details that were reported to the press are not renegotiated, so that the territorial mobilization of the parties is limited and prevented. through the lack of competitive balance to be the ones who decide the shortlist of finalists.

The parties have filled their speeches with citizen content, and all those who aspire to the presidential candidacy boasted yesterday that the citizen inclusion that they had demanded had been fulfilled. It seems like a hoax on the part of the parties, playing with the dreams of civil society so that those who, as in the march on November 27, capitalize on anti-López Obradorism at the polls, emerge. Of course, Lopez Obrador And those of us who think that this process is a hoax may be wrong. Let your actions, then, prove it.

