The state of the former military base located at the top of the Aitana mountain range in Alicante, in an image taken last year. Pablo Miranzo (EFE)

The Aitana military base, opened in 1960 after an agreement between Spain and the United States in the midst of the Cold War, is dying at the highest point in the Valencian Community, the Aitana mountain range, at more than 1,500 metres above sea level, on land belonging to the municipality of Alcoleja (Alicante, 188 inhabitants). Looted, vandalised and in danger of collapse, the ACAR EVA 5 Settlement, one of the 13 Air Surveillance Squadrons (EVA) that were installed in Spain, was to be used by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration as a First Arrivals Centre (CPLL) to house 600 people, as announced by the then head of the portfolio, José Luis Escrivá, last year. However, the cabinet, now led by Elma Saiz, has scrapped the project because the initial budget, of 25 million, has become more expensive and in Alcoleja they have set the score back to zero.

“We have to look for another alternative,” says the mayor, Gema Baldó (PSOE), “perhaps an environmental project that we will offer to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.” They have been like this since the radar and antenna base closed in 2006, located in a privileged setting, 5 kilometres from the town centre of Alcoleja, the object of various ecological, anti-militarist and urban planning demands. In the mid-sixties, the US lost interest in the Alicante base. The Ministry of Defence, for its part, cut the number of troops and concentrated its activity on a nearby radar.

The predecessor at the head of the City Council and current deputy mayor, Francisco Fenollar, details for EL PAÍS all the ideas that have been proposed to keep the facilities from dying. “It was proposed as a centre for the elderly, as accommodation for retired military personnel, as a youth hostel, as a high-performance centre for cyclists”, to take advantage of the winter stays of numerous professional teams in Alicante territory. “We even spoke with Pedro Duque, when he was minister, to turn it into a space observatory”, recalls Fenollar. The headquarters of the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) in Alcoy drew up a report with the possible uses for which the military facilities could be used. But, in the end, the Aitana base “continues to be a problem that should be an opportunity for the town and its surroundings”, a “boost for the economy of the area”.

This was one of the arguments used by Escrivá when announcing the project that was ultimately rejected. The reception of refugees during their first six weeks of stay in Spain was to be financed with European funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience plan, within its section devoted to the need to have the services and works specified to respond to the situation of strong migratory pressure and to be able to comply with the current obligations of the State in terms of immigration.

The abandoned Aitana military base, in an image from the Salvem Aitana platform.

The current minister’s plan for Digital Transformation, after his change of portfolio, envisaged the creation of 60 direct jobs and another 100 indirect ones. Practically a contingent as numerous as the entire population of the municipality, located in the middle of the mountains in the north of the province, on the border between the regions of El Comtat and Marina Baixa. But the government plan has failed, “like all those we have proposed, due to lack of funding,” laments Baldó. With the project already put out to tender, the contracting committee rejected it last week because the deplorable conditions of the infrastructure, in a confirmed state of ruin, according to Inclusion, raised the budget above what was advisable to undertake the necessary works.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

And also because the protests by local residents, aimed at stopping the project on the grounds of its environmental, urban, economic and social impact, could have even reached the courts, thus extending the construction deadlines, a circumstance that would force the return of the European funds with which it was intended to be paid for. The facilities, of some 54,000 square metres, have returned to municipal hands, “at zero cost”.

“Now, we will meet with the residents,” who had expressed their rejection of the centre, especially for environmental reasons, led by the neighbourhood platform Salvem Aitana, “to explain to them what has happened, why it is not going ahead, and to listen to what alternatives they propose,” Baldó advances. For the moment, the first mayor has met this week with the subdelegate of Government in Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves, to study all the possibilities. For the moment, the council continues with its brainstorming. “It could be a Vocational Training centre specialising in renewable energies, in the manufacture and installation of photovoltaic plants,” suggests Fenollar. Or a nature interpretation centre or, again, a youth hostel at the top.

The worst thing, both the mayor and Fenollar stress, is that “the facilities are in very poor condition.” The base was one of thirteen that were spread out over the highest altitudes in Spain. What were then known as Air Surveillance Squadrons. Outlined by two gigantic white spheres that protected the antennas, the detachment remained under the orders of the United States Army until 1964, when it was transferred to the Spanish Air Force. It came to house some 400 troops, served as a destination for military service – as attested by a Facebook page that brings together the fifths who passed through there – and was dismantled in 2007, after almost five decades of service. In its vicinity, an Air Force radar continues to serve NATO forces.

“The fundamental problem is that these types of facilities are abandoned while in use and there is no one responsible for providing them with a new one,” criticises Fenollar, who was in charge of the Alcoleja mayor’s office until he handed over his post to Baldó in this last legislature. The case is similar to that of another mountain town in Alicante located about 40 kilometres in a straight line to the south, Aigües de Busot, whose preventive hospital is still waiting for someone to rescue it from its agony. “It is a similar case, yes,” admits Fenollar, “and it shows a general lack of foresight,” in his opinion. “In 2006 everything would have been done,” he says, “the buildings were even equipped with heating and air conditioning, they could have been put to immediate use, but bureaucracy complicated everything and now the base is stopped, looted, they have even lit bonfires inside it.”