More and more Scots want independence, according to several polls. The management of the Covid-19 crisis, but also Brexit, seem to have converted part of the population to independence.

The temptation for independence is not new in Scotland. Six years ago, on September 18, 2014, the “no” won with 55% of the vote. But lately, with Brexit, the situation has visibly changed. The separatists have taken back the hair of the beast. Several polls give them a fairly clear victory if a new referendum were to be held today. Enough to resurface the idea of ​​a vote.

In front of the Scottish Parliament, a massive concrete building in the center of Edinburgh, three flags fly in the cool breeze of early October: the colors of Europe, Scotland and the United Kingdom. The latter is below the other two. Would it be voluntary on the part of the current majority? “Not that I know of… I will perhaps ask the Secretary of Parliament the question “, answer Fulton McGregor, MP for the SNP, the Scottish National Party. Obviously, he will not ask this question, he is rather amused by this story of flags.

He, like his party, pleads for independence. A wish carried by recent polls. The “yes” camp even reaches 54% in some surveys. It must be said that lately the SNP has discovered an unexpected ally: the British Prime Minister. “Boris Johnson has arguably been a good argument for independence, I can’t deny it, adds Fulton McGregor. His attitude and his messy management of the current crises has won us some support! “

London has changed its mind a lot in the way it tackles the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon communicated a lot about her decisions and appeared more serious, more square, with similar results but a more reassuring attitude. We must also take into account the Brexit negotiations, which are going nowhere and worrying: Boris Johnson trumpets that he could completely violate international law.

Because Brexit has changed the game, according to some nationalist and pro-Europe activists. Michael Gray, a young lawyer, recalls that Scotland had clearly voted against Brexit, at 62%. Today, he is calling for a new referendum on independence: “It is seen as a predominantly English decision and Scotland’s vote to stay in Europe has been ignored. As has our request to stay in the single market, in the customs union or even to participate in the current negotiations. . ” But to organize a referendum, it takes the approval of the British Parliament, and justifying this vote, only six years after the previous one, would be complicated.

In the anti-independence camp, there are concerns about the prospect of a new referendum on the issue. “They don’t realize how much independence would cost us. It would add chaos to chaos, assures Alex Cole Hamilton, Liberal Democrat MP. We have a deficit in Scotland of 8% of GDP. To enter Europe, you need a maximum of 3%. They wouldn’t accept us for years. You’d have to raise taxes and cut spending for that to happen. ”

Next year, in May, there will be new elections to the Scottish Parliament. The National Party hopes to strengthen its majority and then push this idea of ​​a referendum. The vote will be inevitable, according to political scientist Kirsty Hughes: “You can’t always say no. In the UK people have understood that Scotland is a country, not just a region. Si at the end of the day you have 60% or more of people expressing their desire for independence, especially young people, you cannot ignore them forever. “

The separatists are already ready to campaign and they already have their song, Hope over fear, interpreted by Gerry Cinnamon who therefore carries the hopes of Scottish independence. MBut there is still a lot of work ahead of them, especially to bring together people as different as the pro-European left activists and die-hard nationalists.

