The head of Scotland called the new arguments in favor of independence after the resignation of Truss

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called new arguments in favor of the independence of the autonomy. She has her opinion outlined on the pages of The Courier.

According to Sturgeon, such factors are the government crisis in the UK and the struggle for power within the ruling Conservative Party. “It is difficult to put into words the extent of the utter confusion in which the Tory Party is now, and in turn, the magnitude of how dysfunctional the UK has become as a result,” the minister said.

She criticized the plans of the Conservatives to hold a new vote within the party without taking into account the opinion of the public. Also, according to the politician, nothing in the past six years, including the premierships of Theresa May and Boris Johnson, can compare with the “rise and political death” of Liz Truss. “Frankly, the case for independence is getting stronger by the hour as people across Scotland look in horror at the chaos playing out on our TV screens,” she said.

Earlier, political scientist Rafael Ordukhanyan, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, predicted a split in the UK. He noted that after the resignation of Liz Truss from the post of prime minister, the country may face radical domestic political changes, including the withdrawal of Scotland from the country.

British Prime Minister and leader of the country’s Conservative Party, Liz Truss, has announced her resignation. Truss admitted that she was not coping with the duties of the mandate entrusted to her as prime minister, to which she was elected by the Conservative Party.