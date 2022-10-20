Dr. Arnold Staniczek, a specialist in mayflies (or ephemeroptera, insects that have a life cycle of a few hours, a day or two at most), remembered Professor Alba-Tercedor, also a specialist in this area and, furthermore, in microtomography. This, in turn, contacted Dr. Roman Godunko, a specialist in these insects preserved in amber and with additional experience in taxonomy and who had previously described a new species. Finally, he contacted Professors Michal Grabowsky and Tomasz Rewicz, specialists in invertebrate DNA analysis. The result of this chain of scientists has been the classification of a new insect, andl Calliarcys antiquus, with an estimated age of between 35 and 47 million years. The animal was preserved in a piece of amber 2.5 centimeters wide by about 1.5 centimeters high.

“In science, one alone does nothing.” That is the conclusion of Javier Alba-Tercedor, professor at the Department of Zoology from the University of Granada, when he remembers that sequence of scientists that, thanks to Stanizcek’s curiosity and intuition, began “four or five years ago”, says Alba-Tercedor from memory.

The characterization of Calliarcys antiquus It has not been a research project to use. Nobody went to a European entity in search of money or raised a hypothesis, he went out to the field with his team and back at the laboratory he compared his assumptions with reality to see if they were confirmed. It has been a sequence of professional friendships and will. Staniczek Dr., from the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart (Germany), found a perfectly clear piece of amber from the Baltic Sea in which a male — it would be known later — of a mayfly was preserved in very good conservation conditions. However, the insect, barely one centimeter long, showed some hyaline areas (with a translucent vitreous appearance) that prevented it from being seen clearly.

The German researcher sensed that this insect would have some added interest and decided to continue investigating. He then turned to Granada, with more than a decade of experience in computerized microtomography, which Alba-Tercedor qualifies as “3D microscopy” because thanks to 3D X-rays it makes it possible to X-ray objects, insects in this case, in successive slices. These cuts are of microns, which allows, from hundreds of images, to finally generate a high-resolution three-dimensional image of what is X-rayed. In this case, the Calliarcys antiquus, the new species, the professor took more than 1,000 photographs to fully reconstruct an animal of one centimeter. “The insect was empty inside, probably due to some bacteria, but fortunately the cuticle that covered it at the time was very well preserved.”

Microtomographic image of Calliarcis antiquus. University of Granada

For those things of life and science, and not being a project to use, the photos were stored and the investigation in the background. The piece of amber returned long ago to the stuttgart museum where you can see and there was everything. Until a year ago, Javier Alba took up the matter. After a process of “negatives and positives” inside the insect, the animal was photographically reborn in the form of a “beautiful 3D specimen”, says Alba-Tercedor. The UGR researcher knew that the mayfly was a male of the genus Callyarcis, but he soon understood that the species had not been identified, that it was an animal not yet classified.

Alba-Tercedor then turned to Roman Godunko of the Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice. With experience in insects preserved in amber and having already described some species for the first time, Godunko confirmed that it was a new species and proposed a name to the researchers involved up to that time, who agreed: Callyarcis antiquus, the oldest callyarcis, the first. A final step was to carry out a molecular study of the current species —the heirs of the antiquus— to verify the phylogenetic affinity and to know when that species became extinct to make way for the next. Michal Grabowsky and Tomasz Rewicz, researchers from the Polish University of Łódź, zoologists specialized in DNA studies, intervene there. This discovery has been published in Scientific Reportsan online publication of the group Natureon September 9.

Javier Alba-Tercedor, a researcher at the University of Granada, shows the microtomographic image of the mayfly. University of Granada

Thus, “thanks to an enthusiastic collaboration of researchers and detective work, by five scientists distributed around the world”, explains Alba-Tercedor, it is like a small piece of amber from the Baltic Sea, the largest reservoir of amber deposits in the world, that contained an insect trapped inside has gone down in the short history of science. Amber, the thick and sticky liquid produced by plants such as conifers and some legumes in response to damage to their bark, is not only a great involuntary hunter of insects, but fortunately for science, it is a great preserver of them for millions of years.

