Fred Helm Fight heard it from a subscriber: the evening newspaper is going to disappear. At least in Schagen, Amsterdam and some other parts of the country. The 58-year-old newspaper deliverer not only loses his job, but also the warm relationship he has with the fifty newspaper readers he serves. “It’s a daily outing for me. Everyone is happy when I come. They are very lovely people, and I am losing them all.”

Fred has half Schagen under his care, a town in the North of North Holland. He distributes 31 NRCs and 19 Parools every day. It takes him three hours. The NRC reporter and the photographer are cycling with him on one of his last rounds this dark Monday afternoon, at the end of December.

While we wait at his house for the newspapers, Fred serves cake in the kitchen. Against the wall a large portrait of singer Marco Borsato. It has yet to be hung. It’s cool in his house, seventeen degrees, but Fred doesn’t get cold easily. He wears a T-shirt with ‘Abba Voyage’. Fred likes music. The Eurovision Song Contest is his greatest passion, he often travels there. “For the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam I received a VIP card from another Schaspreide.” Fred has traveled extensively, he has been to America, China and Australia. “There a kangaroo ate my bread.”

He has been distributing the evening papers for 15 years. He started in 2001 with the morning newspaper Noordhollands Dagblad. In 2006 he switched to the afternoon. He also did the door-to-door papers: Surround Express and Schagens Weekly. “But they are all bankrupt.” He earns 220 euros a month with his newspaper route. In addition, he has a Wajong benefit, the disability scheme for those with a disability from an early age.

Annual tip

The papers are late today. With the package of newspapers that the driver puts in the back of the corridor, there is a set of New Year’s cards. Fred can hand it out to receive the annual tip. He is also busy arranging a bicycle pump to inflate the tires of the reporter and the photographer. Then we enter the village. Fred rides in front, carrying fifty newspapers and maps in his panniers. He wears a bicycle helmet. Before we leave, he proposes to leave his helmet at home, and to wear his Abba cap instead, because it looks better. But the photographer prefers to capture Fred’s round as he always is.

Delivery man Fred makes his round in Schagen for one of the last times.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



First, Fred does his own neighborhood, Muggenburg, a residential area from the 1980s. Then we cycle to the old village center. Along the way, he regularly greets passers-by. “Hi Jolan!” He explains: „I will tell you, I am a well-known Schagenees. Then they call out: Hi Fred.”

Subscribers immediately run to the door when they hear the newspaper drop in the mailbox. Several open to chat with the delivery person. “I have supporters with me,” Fred tells whoever wants to hear it: “This is Wilfred Takken from NRC who is making a report about me.” One reader says: “You must like that, Fred, because you like attention.” This report is indeed not exactly his media debut. As a Eurovision fanatic, he was previously in Man Bijt Hond, Hart van Nederland, and he was interviewed by de Volkskrant.

The readers at the door say they will miss Evening Paper and Fred. Fred is a fantastic delivery man and he is never late. The subscribers say that they are now forced to switch to the morning newspaper. One of them says that he plans to leave the morning newspaper until 4 in the afternoon so that he can still read it at his regular time. Fred does not want to move to the morning: „I like the afternoon much more. You have contact with dear subscribers, I never get complaints. If they didn’t get a newspaper, they call me, they have my number.”

“I’ll be honest, I’m with a disability,” he says. “When I was born, it didn’t go well at all, which left me with brain damage. I receive guidance from Ellen and Timo, they help me.” He also gets help with his trips abroad, buying Eurovision tickets, and with his newspaper route, often from Facebook friends. “When there was a storm, I made a call, then Cora helped me with her car.”

The readers say they will miss the evening newspaper and Fred

Sad

In the center of Schagen, Fred goes to the station shop, where he gets a box of Merci chocolate and money. A Christmas package at the Vomar Waldervaart. In the library he meets his old Dutch teacher. The talks are short, Fred keeps the momentum going. He still has half a village to cycle. To an NRC subscriber who expresses her condolences, he says: “I am very sorry and sad, but I will move on soon, Ellie.”

The limitation makes him lonely, he says: “I have a beautiful life, they say, but I am always alone. I have no friends, only 599 Facebook friends.” What about all those people who greet him and come to his aid? “Well, those aren’t friends but acquaintances, that’s superficial contact, they don’t come to my home. I already put ads, but only crazy people came.” His mother passed away in October 2020 (“Mother was always worried about me”), his father is in De Bron, Helm Fight visits him every day. He also has a brother and two sisters, he sees his sister Anneke the most.

It is already dark, a quarter past six, when Helm Fight puts his bicycle with empty newspaper bags back in his backyard. He has his New Years tips in. “I will go to Turin in May, to the Eurovision Song Contest.”