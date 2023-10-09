Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 21:36

The closure of a dam in the municipality of José Boiteux, in the indigenous territory of Vale do Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, generated conflicts between the Military Police and members of the Xokleng People on the morning of this Sunday, 8. According to the Fire Department, three indigenous people were shot and required pre-hospital care at the scene.

Built on the Ibirama Laklanõ Xokeng Indigenous Land in 1970, the North Dam is the main flood containment in the State and directly impacts the water level of the Itajaí-Açu River, in the Blumenau region. The day before, governor Jorginho Mello (PL) announced the closure of the dam guaranteed by court decision to mitigate the impact of the rains, which could cause floods of up to 14 meters high in the region.

“There are always demands and negotiations with the indigenous people, which we respect and consider… They asked for some requests and we will respond, without a doubt, but the Military Police are going there now to provide security so that the team can close the two dams,” said the governor.

In a statement, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) claims that the closure of the North Dam was agreed with the Xokleng People and would be carried out this Sunday, through “the provision of boats and other security measures so that the indigenous community could protect themselves” . The ministry also states that the closure would not have “a technical report calculated on the real consequences”.

At the same press conference held on Saturday night, the 7th, Jorginho Mello stated: “(We) will simply close (the dams). Then the repair, to see, to open and close… That’s after.”

According to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the security measures required by the indigenous people “were not complied with” by the government of Santa Catarina, which “would leave the indigenous land completely unassisted, representing a risk to the lives of the Xokleng People, which motivated the protests who were repressed by the police.”

The confrontation resulted in three indigenous people being shot, one with a perforation in the abdomen, one with a perforation in the leg and the other with a perforation in the thigh. They were taken to hospital, but there are still no updates on their health status.

On Sunday afternoon, Jorginho Mello published a video on social media in which he celebrated the closure of the two José Boiteux dams, which would reduce the flood level in the region by two meters. “Since last night we have been fighting there. We had to face a series of human barriers, wood on the roads, the Indians not letting us advance, but we managed to get there,” he said.

“We had the access area welded so that no one else could go there and do any type of vandalism. And the police will maintain surveillance there to make sure they remain closed,” she continued. In another publication, he stated that the government “only makes technical decisions, based on and debated with experts in each area”.

In a note to Estadão, the State Secretariat for Public Security of Santa Catarina states that the confrontation was “one-off, with a small group of indigenous people”. In a video also sent by the department to the report, Colonel Aurélio José Pelozato da Rosa, general commander of the State Military Police, says that the conflict began when a group occupying the engine room of the North Dam refused to leave and a of the members tried to take the gun away from the police officers.

“The requests were all met and fulfilled. This morning, the dam was being peacefully vacated”, says the colonel, saying that the engine room at the North Dam is the “key point” of the operation. “That’s where we needed to go so the damaged and vandalized equipment could be repaired. And, shortly after, this group meets a small group of our police officers who were taking care of the vehicles and they attack our police officers, trying to take their weapons.”

According to Rosa, the chief of the Xokleng People would have pointed out those responsible for the confrontation and said he would punish them.

In a statement, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples said that it “regrets the violence against relatives” and that it mobilized the Federal Police and Funai to guarantee the safety of the community.

The ministry also states that it sent its own representatives and those of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to closely monitor developments and ensure the resolution of the conflict without new clashes.