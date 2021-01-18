In Saudi Arabia, three people were injured as a result of the explosion of a shell fired from Yemen, the agency reports. SPA with reference to the country’s civil defense department.

According to the ministry, the ammunition was fired at one of the villages in Jizan province.

As a result of the fall of the shell, three civilians were injured – a man and two children. They were wounded by shrapnel.

Doctors assess the condition of one of the victims as critical.

Recall that at the end of December, the airport of Aden in Yemen came under mortar shelling during the arrival of a plane with members of the new government. 25 people became victims of the attack, about 110 more citizens were injured.