In Jeddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia, security delegates and diplomats from more than 40 countries are meeting from this Saturday, August 5, and until tomorrow, August 6, to discuss peace alternatives for Ukraine. The diplomatic meeting, in which Ukraine participates but not Russia, seeks agreements between Western partners and countries with a different view of the conflict, such as the Brics.

Saudi Arabia is the stage for more than 40 countries to present their perspectives regarding peaceful solutions to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The meeting, which has the participation of Ukrainian delegates, brings together countries with different visions of the war in Ukraine such as the Brics (Brazil, India, and South Africa) with the US and China.

Russia will not officially participate in the meeting, but the Kremlin said it would “closely follow” the talks.

This is not a peace negotiation on the part of Russia or Ukraine, according to what delegates from these countries have declared, what is intended is to achieve progress in the diplomatic field for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky applauded the number of countries represented at these talks, including developing nations, which have seen war-induced increases in food prices.

“This is very important, because on issues like food security the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world moves to implement a peace formula,” Zelensky said on Friday. .

Why in Saudi Arabia?

The kingdom is an ally of the West, especially the United States, but with good diplomatic and commercial relations with Beijing and Moscow, although recently in tension over the oil tanker; Therefore, it can be a key actor in the search for negotiated solutions and consensus between countries of the ‘global south’.

Saudi Arabia has lent its support to UN Security Council resolutions denouncing the invasion of Ukraine. However, for the United States, the oil production cuts, approved in October, represent an “alliance with Russia” in the invasion.

In addition, in recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to star in international stages. Several analysts consulted by DW agree that this meeting mainly pursues prestigious objectives for the Saudi diplomatic role, after the loss of prominence due to the Yemen war and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, in 2018.

For Simon Engelkes, consultant for the Middle East at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), in conversation with D.W.“The crown prince wants to strengthen the diplomatic role of the kingdom as a regional power. This is reflected in a host of rapprochement trends with which he is also trying to ease tensions with arch-enemies Iran and Yemen.”

In any case, it is worth remembering that added to Turkey, which managed to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to allow the export of grains, within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Agreement, negotiated in July 2022 with the support of the UN, few have been the tangible advances of other actors with interlocution in both parties in conflict.

moderate expectations

The United States was one of the first countries to modulate hopes about the meeting. On Thursday, August 4, spokesman John Kirby said from the White House that “this will be a continuation of discussions that have been going on for months.”

In addition, he compared the meeting as a “continuation” of the round of advanced talks in Copenhagen last June. The official noted that he does not expect “tangible results” from the meeting.

China’s presence is noteworthy, because it has maintained economic and diplomatic ties with Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, but has refused to condemn the actions of Moscow or kyiv in the conflict. The Asian giant did not participate in the peace talks in Denmark, but announced that this time it would send its delegate for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui.

“China is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Ukraine crisis,” Chinese diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

However, China’s taking part in the meeting does not indicate its ultimate acceptance of the results expected by Ukraine and its allies, Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington, told Reuters.

For its part, South Africa, an important partner in the Brics, and which has remained on the sidelines of taking sides in the conflict, celebrated the meeting and stated that it is “in line” with its position of dialogue and diplomacy as paths for peace.

Other countries from the ‘global south’ such as Mexico, Egypt, Zambia and Indonesia will also participate in the event.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP