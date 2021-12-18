E.r is famous for its spectacular prison breakouts – and the Italian police are now back online. As the Interior Ministry announced in Rome on Saturday, the 79-year-old Graziano Mesina was arrested in a house in his home village of Desulo on the island of Sardinia. There he grew up as the youngest of eleven children of a shepherd.

Mesina escaped from a prison last year. According to media reports, he was serving a 24-year prison sentence there for international drug trafficking. He was one of the eight most dangerous fugitive criminals in Italy.

In total, he spent more than 40 years in prison for attempted murder and kidnapping. Mesina is known in his homeland for his successful prison escapes. Among other things, he jumped from a moving train during a prisoner transport or disguised himself as a priest, as the media reported. In 1970 he disguised as a woman watched a game of his football club Cagliari.

As the newspaper “Repubblica” reported, Mesina later played a role in the release of a kidnapped child. The then president pardoned him. He worked as a tourist guide for a while, but was arrested again in 2013 on charges of establishing a network of international drug traffickers. Thereupon his pardon was lifted again.

Mesina’s lawyer told the Italian news agency Ansa that his client had a “difficult year” on the run, in which his two sisters died of Corona. When asked why he fled last year, Mesina told his lawyers, “I’ve been in prison for too long, over 45 years, and the idea of ​​going back to die there scares me.”