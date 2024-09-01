In Saratov, a concrete slab fell on two teenagers, one of them did not survive

In Saratov, a concrete slab fell on two teenagers, one of them did not survive. This was reported on Sunday, September 1, in its Telegram-channel of the regional department of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

The department specified that the boy who did not survive was 12 years old. His 13-year-old friend was hospitalized with injuries.

A criminal case has already been opened, the Investigative Committee added.

Earlier on September 1, after another shelling of Belgorod and the surrounding area by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), two children were hospitalized in extremely serious condition. According to the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, one of them has a penetrating shrapnel wound to the abdominal cavity and an open fracture of the right foot, the second has extensive wounds to both legs.