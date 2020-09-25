The consequences of the illegal practice of medicine by a forger in Montceau-les-Mines in Saône-et-Loire could be dramatic. One of the patients of this fake doctor, who worked for four months without being discovered at the Filieris health center, is currently in a coma.

The Order of Physicians of the department had been duped by the false diplomas produced by the forger and had issued him an official plaque. “No one has tilted on the authenticity of the diploma. There is a procedure to review”, laments Gérard Montagnon, president of the Order of Doctors of Saône-et-Loire.

The wife of the 67-year-old man who was placed in a coma says she is outraged by the situation. “I will never forgive him. My husband is really at the bottom of the abyss”, she scolds. The bogus doctor has been taken into custody. She faces a five-year prison sentence.