Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 20:22

Among São Paulo residents, 30% are PT supporters and 17% are Bolsonaro supporters, according to a Datafolha survey released this Thursday, the 15th. Another 7% of the population of the capital of São Paulo said they did not identify with either option and 24% said they were neutral. Those interviewed, however, showed themselves to be more right-wing (27%) than left-wing (18%). Meanwhile, 21% mentioned being centrist, while 1% did not know how to answer.

The survey offered broader options such as center-left (11%) and center-right (14%). If these bands are added to the more extreme ones, the right represents 38% and the left, 31%.

In the survey, the interviewee could say they were close to Bolsonarism or close to Petism. If the more moderate groups are added, PT supporters reach 44% and Bolsonarists reach 25%.

The variation in ideologies or poles between Bolsonaro and PT did not exceed the margin of error when compared to the previous round. Therefore, the division in the capital of São Paulo shows stability.

Datafolha interviewed 1,092 voters in São Paulo in person on Tuesday, the 6th, and Wednesday, the 7th. Commissioned by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the survey was registered with the Electoral Court under number SP-03279/2024. The margin of error is three percentage points, either way.