Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 8:00 am Share

While the PT and Mayor Paulo Serra (PSDB) are postponing the choice of their candidates for the command of Santo André, in ABC Paulista, other parties are already looking for alliances and are even starting to prepare government programs for the 2024 elections.

Despite not having officially joined yet, Leite took control of the municipal directory of the PSB and began debating next year’s dispute with local and national representatives of the acronym, such as the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França.

In addition to him, the vice-president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, has also actively participated in the negotiations carried out by the PSB in search of new cadres. The party is on the way to having its own candidate in neighboring São Bernardo do Campo.

The influence of the PSB chiefs helped Leite to leave the PT by consensus, after 30 years of affiliation. But, according to the councilor, the letter of consent granted by the PT members – which released him without demanding his mandate – is not accompanied by any electoral agreement for 2024.

weekly, the Estadão shows how the “warm up” is in the race for the main city halls of the State. The series began with São Paulo, the largest and richest city in the country, with a budget of R$107.3 billion for 2024.

In Santo André, PT members have not yet defined a name to launch. According to Estadão found out, the options presented so far are from two old acquaintances of the population: former mayor Carlos Grana and former first lady Beth Siraque. Both, however, would have difficulties in a still adverse political scenario for the PT in the city. In 2022, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not win in Santo André, reaching 47.87% of the votes.

survey

The preference of the municipal electorate for former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is what animates Zacarias, who hopes to have an impetus in this segment to take him to the second round. Surveys carried out locally place the deputy momentarily in the lead, but, according to analysts, this is because Paulo Serra has not yet presented his candidate for succession. Zacarias is on the list of options, but other names have an advantage in this dispute, such as councilor Pedro Botaro (PSDB), former leader of the government in the House and current secretary of Government Actions.

Upon taking office, in March of this year, the toucan already spoke about the “proximity” with the mayor. “Being inside the government is very positive for me because I will be closer to what I helped to do when I was outside. The main objective is to integrate the secretariats and be a voice for the mayor”, said Botaro, who, in addition to Zacarias, is competing for the vacancy of government candidate with his colleague Edson Sardano (PSD).

A retired Colonel of the Military Police, Sardano has already served as Secretary of Citizen Security in the Serra administration. But, without support, he can migrate to Novo, which is looking for options in the main municipalities of the State. The current list of government officials also includes the Secretary of Education, Almir Cicote.

Profile

To allies, Serra has said that, before publicly supporting a name, he is defining the ideal profile of the candidate to run next year, whether technical or political. Despite being a rich municipality, with an estimated budget of BRL 4.8 billion for 2024, the size of the population poses complex challenges in all areas, especially housing and employment.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.