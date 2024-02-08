The former “pitchfork” who now leads the Committee of Betrayed Farmers speaks to Affari

“What is happening is not acceptable”, he begins Danilo Calvani, one of the leaders of the farmers' protest interviewed by Affaritaliani.it on the day in which the tractors veer towards Sanremo and launch the ultimatum to minister Lollobrigida.



What is happening?

“First they told us that we could speak in Sanremo, then they changed their mind. We discovered that only those farmers who are close to the government went to the Festvial”.

But in what meaning?

“Like Giorgio Bissoli who is a municipal councilor for Fratelli d'Italia in Cerea, in Veneto. It seems unfair to me. Didn't he read when Bissoli said: shall we welcome Amadeus' invitation? Only they should have gone on stage”.

But we have read that Rai asks for a statement and will then consider whether to read it, is that correct?

“I repeat: what they are doing is not correct, it is not acceptable. So let us also send our statement to read. We are not going on stage. Can they read ours, are we farmers too or not? We ask for Lollobrigida's resignation. Today is a mess happened.”

What kind?

“That even the component that was supposed to go to Sanremo split in two, they argued, and now they have canceled the event that was supposed to be held tomorrow. You see if this is the way to do it…”.