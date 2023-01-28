Tamasopo, San Luis Potosí.- Ah, love!, that feeling that neither scientists no poets They have gotten explain that moves the world and life, but that equally causes you happiness or misfortune, today two stories, one of love and another of heartbreak It is written in San Luis Potosí.

The protagonist of a story is pattythe longed for that received a marriage proposal neither more nor less than with a floating sign in the Tamasopo waterfalls during a romantic dinner.

“Patty, marry me”was the sign, direct, accurate, imperative, not only grammatically but for the elegance and style achieved in the dreamlike atmosphere that involved the marriage petition.

At the edge of the waterfalls a bridal-style canopy decorated with lights housed a table for the couple and of course the path of candles could not be missing to illuminate the steps of the beloved.

Next to the blue-illuminated waterfalls the couple had a romantic dinner. Photo: networks.

This request went viral in recent hours and caused sighs among the netizenssome wished be in the Patty shoesalthough it must be said that the idea is not original because among the comments several users confessed that they said yes to the same stratagem.

“Wow, how lucky is Patty“, “A dream proposal”, “So, even I accept”, “If the request was like that, imagine the wedding”, commented some users. I hope this story continues with a lifetime of happiness… By the way it was learned that Patty accepted the proposal.

But love not everyone corresponds to them, also this Friday, on social networks the other side of the coin and it already causes a stir on social networks

While Paty was proposed to with a scenery worthy of a fairy tale, another story, but heartbreak, It takes place in the capital of San Luis Potosí.

In it Pedestrian bridge from Salvador Nava avenue, a modest printed canvas begging Fabi not to get married. “Fabi, don’t get married, I need to talk to you (praying handyman emoji)”.

It is unknown if the message it is for Fabiola or Fabian, but in either case it sounds like a desperate cry from a fallen soldier resisting defeat.

Nor could it be confirmed if Fabi agreed to speak with her alleged lover or finally decided to get married.