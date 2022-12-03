San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato.- In San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato, the wave of violence does not stop, Friday night a shootout broke out that left five injuredin the Morelos neighborhood, people were talking outside a house when the armed attack.

The shooting left five seriously injured, including three minors, the attack was registered at 11:30 a.m. night, in a house on the corner formed by the streets of Querétaro and Nuevo León.

According to versions of witnesses in the area, Armed men arrived in a van from which they got out to enter the house where the victims were.

The thugs without saying a word proceeded to shoot at those present and then fled at full speed.

Those present reported the situation to the Emergency Service, 911, minutes later they arrived, who upon confirming the situation requested the support of paramedics.

They arrived at the place Civil Protection paramedics and of Red Cross, who provided first aid to the five victims.

unofficially it was mentioned that the five injured are mentwo of them minors, 16 and 17 years old, both were reported with a serious state of health.

The other three victims are approximately 15, 18 and 35 years old, they were reported as stable, it was mentioned that they were shot in the chest and legs.

Police of San Francisco del Rincón, agreed on the area. Experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), studied the crime scene and secured several shell casings which will be analyzed in ballistics laboratories. The investigations continue.