In Samara, the prosecutor’s office has begun an investigation into the death of two school-age girls, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional supervisory agency.

Its employees establish the circumstances of the tragedy, and also find out what was the climate in the families of the victims and at the school, said the agency’s interlocutor.

She noted that prosecutors also check the work of prevention bodies. The prosecutor of the Samara region, Sergei Berizhitsky, visited the scene.

The press service of the regional Investigative Department of the TFR, in turn, said that they were clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

The city’s Department of Education said that both deceased schoolgirls were excellent pupils and were present at all lessons today.