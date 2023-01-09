Salvatierra, Guanajuato.- In Salvatierra, Guanajuato, lThe population mourned this Sunday, because armed men entered a house and without saying a word, begin detonating firearms against two women, one of them elderly.

The attack occurred at noon today, Sunday, on Los Bravos street almost corner with Lerdo de Tejada, in the neighborhood of San Juan.

Neighbors heard the detonation of bullets and asked the 911 Emergency System, and requested support, when policemen entered the house they realized that there were two women shot.

So far nothing is known about the whereabouts of the murderers, minutes later, paramedics from the Red Cross, They attended to the victims, but confirmed that they did not have vital signs, the two women with visible wounds from firearm impacts.

The residence was cordoned off by the Municipal Police of Salvatierra, the Mexican Army and the National Guard also intervened, Despite the fact that a search operation was deployed in the area and the surroundings, until now there is no trace of the whereabouts of the attackers.

Experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), They arrived at the crime scene and proceeded to carry out the pertinent expert reports in the area, to add them to the investigation folder that is already open in the area. for the clarification of this criminal act.