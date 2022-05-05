Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- With the aim of analyze and attend to the most pressing demands that afflict the Alvarada communitythe formation of the Municipal Planning Council (Coplam) with members representing the various productive sectors, since they are the ones who are in direct contact with the daily shortages of citizenship. The municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, expressed that the intention is to propose solutions that have a comprehensive effect on daily life.

In order to serve all possible sectors and listen to their demands, the Coplam took place with community leaders, such as the president of Canaco Servytur, Carlos Orduño, as well as the representative of the CEDH in the Évora area, Mirna Tamayo, among others.

“The Coplan should not be just to formulate the Municipal Development Plan, but also for constant work in search of those projects that come to give growth to the municipality,” said Camacho Aguilar.

He also mentioned that it is with the purpose of maintaining a comprehensive position, which was summoned to all sectorswhere the most pressing needs will be addressed in the first instance, but with the vision of making improvements in the medium and long term.

“The solution to the problems presented by the municipality will be comprehensive,” he said.

In this regard, the director of Economy of Salvador Alvarado, Erika Guadalupe Espinoza Durán, expressed that it is necessary that the solutions proposed by the committee be attached to the reality that the families of the municipality live.

“In this committee, all voices will be heard democratically in order to guide the course we must take,” he assured.