Two men and a woman, who was with their two minor children, were detained on a route in the province of Salta when it was discovered that they had hidden inside their truck more than 90 kilos of cocaine, sources from the National Gendarmerie reported.

The procedure was carried out by members of the Fixed Patrol “El Naranjo”, dependent on Squadron 45 “Salta” of Gendarmerie, during a control operation that was carried out at the crossroads of national routes 9 and 34, in that province in the north of the country.

There, the gendarmes inspected a Renault Duster Oroch truck, which was driven by a man, who was traveling accompanied by another citizen, a woman and her two minor children, who were heading from the province of Jujuy to that of Tucumán.

According to the sources, at the time of the inspection, the gendarmes were alerted by contradictions in the sayings of the occupants of the van, regarding their travel itinerary.

Then, they observed screws with signs of having been removed, both in the bumper and in the box cover, as well as in the fastening bolts of the gas tank, then they proceeded to remove them to be able to deepen the control in that sector.

“As a result, officials found a total of 86 rectangular packages coated with black plotting vinyl that contained more than 93 kilos of cocaine, which were distributed in the spaces between the bumper and the body plate of the vehicle, “said a spokesman for the security force.

The Salta Fiscal Unit ordered the arrest of the two men and the woman who were traveling in that vehicle, while both minors were left at the disposal of the Juvenile Court in turn.

They seize 13 packages with liquid cocaine

Last Thursday, January 14, at the Pichanal bus terminal, in the north of the province of Salta, staff from Dangerous Police Drugs seized at least 13 packages that were sent as parcels and in which there was drug (cocaine is presumed) in a liquid state.

The procedure was carried out after a long judicial investigation. Until now, it was known that there is a detained person, a showman from the town of Pichanal, and who would also be the link with the drug gang that operated under this modality, rarely seen in the Province.

According to the source that was accessed, it would be a fairground vendor from the town of Salta, who has already been immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, at dawn this Monday, Oran Dangerous Drug Cash, who were carrying out preventive patrols along National Route 50 through alternative roads, intercepted a vehicle that was moving at high speed.

At the time of control of a car, which was driven by an older man, it was observed that it was carrying in the rear seats, five packages containing coca leaves, throwing a weighing of 90 kilos of coca leaf.

Due to the fact, Customs intervened, leaving the kidnapping and the vehicle at the disposal of the Oran Criminal Prosecutor’s Office.

