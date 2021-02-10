During the inspection, the Salekhard prosecutor’s office found a 286% markup on food in one of the local stores. About this on Wednesday, February 10, reported in the prosecutor’s office of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

According to the ministry, the fact of overstating prices was almost three times recorded for milk, flour, butter, cereals and vegetables.

“The prosecutor initiated an administrative case against an individual entrepreneur who is the owner of the store under Part 1 of Art. 14.6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (violation of the pricing procedure) “, – the message says.

The businessman was fined 50 thousand rubles.

On February 5, the Ministry of Agriculture noted that there are no grounds for a new jump in food prices in Russia. The department also noted that a decline in prices is expected in the II quarter of 2021, since the peak of inflation in annual terms has not yet passed.

It was reported that measures taken by the government helped to contain the rise in prices. The authorities control the cost of socially important goods.