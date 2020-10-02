They braved bad weather and the colors of the union flags stood out against the gray of the sky. This Friday, in the middle of the morning, dozens of agents from the town hall of Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) came to say – at the call of the CGT, UNSA, FSU and Solidaires – their anger on the steps of the Town Hall, under the windows of Mathieu Hanotin, the new socialist mayor of the city.

“To do that to us, overnight, without any consultation, it is an incredible contempt for the municipal staff, for us” indignant this employee, who prefers to give neither her name nor her profession. And it is this contempt that all the demonstrators denounce with one voice. In question, the unilateral decision of the new city councilor to attack the social gains of the agents of the city. “It removes us three days of leave, the long service medal, even for people like me who have worked here for 42 years, it also removes two annual bonuses of 700 euros each, paid in June and in November,” lists an agent from the city. “Mathieu Hanotin considers us lazy, privileged” summarizes, bitterly, Serges Ritmanic, secretary general of the CGT Territoriaux de Saint-Denis.

All three huddled under an umbrella and also wishing to remain anonymous, these school employees in the city are amazed. “Not only is the new mayor taking away our purchasing power, but when it comes to increasing the workforce or replacing colleagues on leave for months, there is no one left! “. Behind Mathieu Hanotin’s decision, one of them sees it as a way for the new mayor to finance his electoral promises. “He campaigned for free school canteens, first for kindergartens, and from next year for primary students,” she explains. “This measure is made to please his electorate, parents, but it is clear that this money, he intends to recover from our assets.” Worse, “the new mayor wants to outsource our cleaning missions for schools to private companies,” adds his colleague.

At the microphone, Daniel Nail (Unsa) regrets that “in three months in office, the new majority has succeeded in blocking social dialogue at the town hall even as our working conditions are increasingly difficult. He has acute gestionnitis ”.

Pascale came in support. An employee of the Plaine commune, she understands the anger of her colleagues in the city and has no illusions about the future. “Their mayor is also the president of Plaine Commune and it is clear that what is happening today to municipal staff will happen to us sooner or later”. However, continues Pascale, “the agents were on the ground during all the confinement, to run the city and it is all the more unfair to do that to them now. It is in fact very violent ”.

This Friday, city officials sent Mathieu Hanotin a first warning. “If dialogue is not quickly reestablished, we will continue with the actions” promises Amel Damani (Solidaires). “We will not be fooled, he wants people to believe that we are well-off when we are at the bottom of the civil service salary scale and that, I remind you, the mayor has increased 1,600 euros per month upon arrival, ”continues the trade unionist. For the rest, the angry municipal agents are determined to involve the population in their struggle. “The mayor is trying to divide us, by making us look like the privileged, he wants to turn the inhabitants against us, but we are not fooled and it is together, with the Dyonisiens, that we will win”, explains Patricia Scarpa, of the FSU. Because basically, concludes the trade unionist, “this city has a history, a specificity and no one will take that away from us”.