The TV serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ is going to start soon. There are some people on the set who bring a significant change from their presence in the atmosphere. He is none other than Rupal Patel. In this show, Harsh Nagar is playing the character of ‘Anant’, the husband of ‘Jewel’. Recently he shared his experience of working with Rupal Patel. The two will be seen sharing the screen in Star Plus’ upcoming show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 which is set to make a comeback with its second season.

Harsh Nagar says, “Working with Rupal ji is a wonderful experience. Their hard work, dedication, punctuality, discipline all deserve praise. Apart from all these, his sense of humor is very good. There is something in them that you can learn every day. The less we talk about it, the less she constantly reinforces her art and maintains a positive attitude which is very necessary. No one else can play his character better than Rupal ji and shooting with him is a masterclass experience. Apart from being a prolific actor, Rupal ji is a warmly welcoming and loving woman to all. She teaches us how to be humble even after reaching the high point of success in our life. She also maintains a positive attitude which is very necessary. I am having the best experience of my life and I believe that I am truly blessed to work with him. “

Apart from this, Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem is going to be seen in double role in the show, which he is very excited about. This double role will surprise the audience. Mohammad Nazim will be seen in both Ahem and Jaggi this time. Jaggi, who looks like Aham, who was introduced in the first season, is returning once again this season. He will play an important role in the upcoming storylines.

At the same time, Devolina Bhattacharjee, ‘Gopi Bahu’ and Rupal Patel will be seen repeating the character of ‘Kokilaben’. Recently, Gopi Bahu has shared two new photos of her and Kokilaben from the set, which fans are quite excited to see.