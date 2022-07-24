ZTwo drunk brothers infected with Corona licked the seats in two patrol cars out of anger at the police and spat all over them. “They said they were positive. I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said a police spokesman in Neunkirchen, Saarland, on Sunday.

Investigations had confirmed that the 28 and 30-year-old men had previously taken a quick corona test that was positive. On Saturday evening they were first taken to special police custody for people with Covid diseases. According to the police, the men sat separately in the two police cars with handcuffs on.

One of them had previously caused an accident with property damage to another car while drunk, the police said.

When he got out to discuss with the person involved in the accident, the brother, who was also drunk, switched to the driver’s seat and tried to flee with the car.

Passers-by stopped him: there was a dispute with around 20 people, which the police settled upon arrival by separating the brothers.

The men face several criminal and administrative offenses, said the spokesman. Among other things, because of attempted escape and violations of the Corona Ordinance. They have since been released from custody.