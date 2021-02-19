Paul Rusesabagina before the Supreme Court in Kigali (Rwanda), February 17, 2021. (SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)

It is the story of a fallen hero: in Rwanda, Paul Rusesabagina, former Hollywood star, is now in court. When he ran the posh hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali, he saved more than 1,200 people during the genocide, survivors he sheltered in his establishment, far from the massacres. It is therefore his story, that of a moderate Hutu who chose to protect Tutsis, that the film by Terry George, released in 2004, tells us which propelled him to the rank of national hero.

But today, Paul Rusesabagina is a fallen star, who appears dressed in the pink outfit of Rwandan prisoners. Charged with murder, kidnapping, membership in a terrorist group and rebellion financing. Justice accuses him of having supported the National Liberation Front (FLN), responsible for two years for several deadly attacks in the country and the deaths of civilians, near the border with Burundi. Rusesabagina admits having participated in the creation of this group, but denies any involvement in its abuses.

Above all, he has become one of the main opponents of the Rwandan president. After the film’s release, Paul Rusesabagina used his international notoriety to loudly criticize President Paul Kagame’s authoritarianism and the regime’s human rights violations. From Belgium, the country where he settled after the genocide and of which he obtained the nationality, he writes a book, endorses the image of a human rights defender, he quits his job, taxi driver , and launches into politics by creating a party, and indeed becomes from abroad the most audible opponent in a country where the protest is reduced to silence.

But his positions are disturbing. Little by little, his image is blurred. His detractors accuse him of being an impostor, of having oversold his exploits by doing business mainly on the backs of survivors during the genocide. The more he is attacked, the more Rusesabagina retaliates. His positions become more virulent year after year. Until he took the head of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, a political platform that seeks to unite the opposition, says it is against armed violence … but does not hide its links with the rebel group of the FLN , considered by the government as a terrorist organization.

Survivors of FLN militia attacks in parts of Southwestern Rwanda welcome the joint trial of Paul Rusesabagina and his Co-accused#RBANews : https://t.co/VO0bQEa2iv pic.twitter.com/6JxtMfsvr1 – Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) February 18, 2021

Two years ago, Paul Rusesabagina said in a video (which his relatives accuse of being fabricated): “The time has come to use all possible means to bring about change in Rwanda because all political means have failed.“.

The United States, which awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom 15 years ago, has officially called for a fair trial. The European Parliament is asking for his release.

#Rusesabagina , European citizen arrested in his country of origin, will he have a fair and equitable trial in Rwanda? https://t.co/XULv3HcHon – Michel Arseneault (@ miko75011) February 12, 2021

Even his arrest last August is also surrounded by a scent of scandal, worthy of a spy film script. The security forces arrested him when he got off a plane he thought was bound for Burundi. His lawyers accuse the regime of having him removed, human rights NGOs denounce an enforced disappearance. Paul Rusesabagina is now facing life imprisonment.