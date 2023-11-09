In Crimea, private clinics voluntarily refused to perform abortions

All private clinics in Crimea are voluntary refused from performing abortions. Now only government medical institutions on the peninsula will carry out abortion procedures. The authorities of several regions are discussing similar measures, and they plan to introduce a bill to the State Duma that would prohibit all paid clinics in the country from providing abortions.

According to the head of the Crimean Ministry of Health, Konstantin Skorupsky, the heads of commercial clinics were asked to refuse to perform abortions so that they could contribute to improving the demographic situation. According to him, the initiative was received positively, and today all private medical organizations in Crimea have refused abortion services.

Private clinics are accused of not observing the “week of silence” and the lack of statistics on abortions

State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev said that in the near future a bill to exclude artificial abortion from the services of private medical organizations in Russia may be submitted to the lower house of parliament for consideration. He stressed that this issue is being discussed by parliamentarians of all factions.

According to Gusev, private clinics allegedly “do not keep any statistics on abortions” and neglect the so-called “week of silence”. He convincedthat in paid medical institutions women are given prescriptions for the purchase of drugs for abortion, and such terminations of pregnancy are not taken into account in statistics. Obstetrician-gynecologist, WHO expert Lyubov Erofeeva, in turn, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, explained that private clinics keep strict records of abortion drugs, and they are purchased by medical institutions from pharmaceutical manufacturers or large warehouses of pharmaceutical products.

The clinic purchased, say, 100 mifeprestone tablets, and it reports with medical records of termination of pregnancy. And empty drug packaging is handed over to financially responsible persons. Lyubov Erofeevagynecologist, WHO expert

In October Gusev offered legislate the rights of the embryo, as well as statedthat he already has a soul in the womb. At the moment, according to Article 53 of the Federal Law “On the Fundamentals of Protecting the Health of Citizens in the Russian Federation,” the moment a child is born is “the moment of separation of the fetus from the mother’s body through childbirth.” Doctor Erofeeva shares the same opinion: “Life begins with the birth of a living child who takes his first breath.”

Authorities in several regions plan to ban abortions in private clinics

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova statedthat at least 10 Russian regions are working to ban abortions in private clinics. “I made a special trip to the regions and received the unequivocal support of the governors. They want to rely on federal regulations and are ready to work with the management of commercial clinics,” she said.

Among the subjects that have begun to work on this issue with local commercial medical organizations are Mordovia, Penza region, Kaliningrad region, the Republic of Tatarstan and others. Kuznetsova expressed confidence that there will be even more such regions.

At the same time, in the Penza region valid one of the longest-term projects to remove abortion from the list of services provided by private clinics. Back in 2012, their leaders concluded an agreement with the regional Ministry of Health on cooperation with “medical and social rooms” of antenatal clinics organized in government institutions. Their visit is mandatory for all Russian women who decide to terminate their pregnancy.

In Tatarstan, as of August 2023, abortion services stopped already provide services to a third of private clinics.

Photo: Olga Kononenko / Unsplash

Why is the ban on abortion in private clinics dangerous for women and ineffective for demographics?

WHO expert, gynecologist Lyubov Erofeeva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, explained that the vast majority of abortions are performed by women who have already become mothers and have one, two or more children. According to her, this decision is made by mature women who sensibly weigh their options. For this category of Russian women, pregnancy is truly undesirable.

The specialist warned that a woman who needs to terminate her pregnancy is usually in a desperate situation. Therefore, bans that make it more difficult for women to legally access this procedure could lead to an increase in the number of criminal abortions.

See also Rishi Sunak will be the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after winning the primary of the Conservative Party If you put various obstacles in her way, she will look for other ways. In a completely hopeless situation, a woman can fall into the hands of unscrupulous people and various criminal groups. Lyubov Erofeevagynecologist, WHO expert

She added that reducing the number of places for the procedure will only worsen the situation and make women suffer. At the same time, the ban will not increase the birth rate, since only unwanted pregnancies are terminated. “Expecting that uncared-for abortions will somehow turn into newborn children is nonsense, a misunderstanding of cause-and-effect relationships and the psychology of women. People who put forward such initiatives believe that if we perform 500 thousand abortions a year in Russia, then without them we will have an increase in the birth rate of 500 thousand. It won’t,” said Erofeeva.

The doctor emphasized that out of 100 women who decide to have an abortion, no more than 10 will agree not to terminate the pregnancy. According to her, unwanted pregnancies never result in wanted children.

Among the deputies there were also opponents of the initiative. The head of the lower house of parliament’s health protection committee, Badma Bashankaev, said that the opinions of parliamentarians differed, since we are talking about “sharp total restrictions.” He emphasized that the committee advocates measures that stimulate the birth rate, including increasing maternity benefits, as well as the construction of children’s hospitals and the development of perinatal centers. “This way people will understand and feel cared for children. Not only [в Международный день защиты детей] June 1,” the politician said.

Photo: Bulkin Sergey / Globallookpress.com

Russian regions have also begun to introduce fines for inducing abortions

Another actively discussed initiative was fines for inducing Russian women to have abortions. The corresponding law was adopted in Mordovia and the Tver region, and in the Tambov region it was submitted to the Duma. Persuasion, bribery and deception of pregnant women will be considered a violation. This is punishable by fines of up to 200 thousand rubles. There is no penalty for reporting medical indications for abortion. Local authorities assume that this measure will help increase the birth rate.

They will be fined regardless of whether an abortion is performed or not.

According to doctor Lyubov Erofeeva, women cannot be lured into abortions by persuasion and advertising, and there is too fine a line between persuasion and information. In her opinion, the gynecologist can warn the patient that she still has a short period of time, and she has time for a medical abortion. “The sooner such a woman has an abortion, the better for her health and for the rehabilitation of her reproductive function. This is not an inducement to abortion,” Erofeeva emphasized.

Another controversial initiative was the proposal of State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev to pay Russian women for refusing an abortion and to pick up the child after giving birth. Chairman of the Lower House of Parliament Committee on Family, Women and Children Nina Ostanina criticized her colleague and reminded him that “children are not puppies.”

In addition, deputy Ksenia Goryacheva said that it is not easy for men to understand why a woman decides to have an abortion. She stressed that this is a difficult decision that is influenced by many factors. “It is important that a woman feels safe, feels supported by loved ones, feels supported by the state, including, and this is not just money,” she noted.

Putin called the problem of abortion in Russia acute

As Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated, in 2022 the number of abortions in Russia decreased by 2.3 percent. Despite this, Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the problem of abortion to be acute. According to him, the question is what to do about it – ban the sale of drugs for abortion or improve the socio-economic situation in the country, increase the level of well-being and salaries of citizens, as well as assistance to young families.

The head of state recalled that in Russia there are many areas to support motherhood and the government of the country is responsible for the social block. “After all, the state has done a lot in recent years to support families with children,” Putin said.