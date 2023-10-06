A giant bison skull and mammoth tusks were discovered in a coal mine in Yakutia

An ancient giant bison skull and mammoth tusks were discovered at a coal mine in Yakutia. Photos published Telegram-Shot channel.

The remains of the animals were found by workers at the Elga coal deposit. During the work, they unearthed two tusks, a leg bone and a skull with horns.

The workers took pictures with the excavated bones and handed them over to management; they plan to show the finds to paleontologists.

It was previously reported that the bones of an ancient saiga antelope were discovered for the first time off the coast of the Taimyr Peninsula. According to scientists, the animal lived in these places about 20 thousand years ago.