Almaz-Antey will present missiles from the Resurs and Shtil-1 air defense systems at the IMDS

Aerospace Defense Concern (VKO) “Almaz-Antey” will present three types of missiles from the air defense systems (air defense) “Resurs” and “Shtil-1” at the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS). This was reported in the press service of the concern, reports TASS.

“Guests and visitors of the event at the holding’s stand will be able to get acquainted with the model range of sea-based military products — mock-ups of anti-aircraft guided missiles 9M96E, 9M100E, 9M317ME from the Resurs and Shtil-1 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM),” the statement says. message.

The IMDS will also show a working model of the Komar turret, models of cruise missiles from the Caliber integrated missile system, models of the ground-based air defense system Tor-E2, Tor-M2KM, vehicles for air defense servicemen Typhoon-Air Defense ( E)”. In addition, Almaz-Antey will present the Adjutant universal target training complex, as well as the Furke-E, Gamma-S1TE, Gamma-DE, Kasta-2E2, Approach-K1KE”, 55ZH6UME, 59N6-TE, 1L122-1E, 1K145E, 103ZH6E. In the open part of the exposition, you can see a full-scale sample of the autonomous combat module of the Tor-M2KM complex.

In June, it became known that the Tactical Missiles Corporation plans to present a new universal small-sized UMT torpedo at the IMDS.

In the same month, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the S-300 Favorit, S-400 Triumph and S-350 Vityaz systems show high efficiency in the zone of the special military operation.