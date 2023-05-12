Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Guznov announced the preparation of permission to open branches of foreign banks in the Russian Federation

The Bank of Russia is preparing a bill to allow foreign banks to open branches in the country, which was banned in 2013. This was stated at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum by State Secretary – Deputy Chairman of the Regulator Alexei Guznov, reports TASS.

According to him, in the near future the document is going to be submitted for public discussion. In the meantime, internal coordination is underway, including taking into account the existence of a model that allows insurance companies to open branches.

Guznov noted that the return of such a norm is connected with the interest that foreign partners show in opening branches, primarily from the BRICS countries and the EAEU. However, he noted that the interest is still only in words, for its implementation it is necessary to create an optimal legal environment.

Ten years ago, the ban on branches of foreign banks through changes in the relevant laws was associated with the competitive advantages that such structures received. The Central Bank explained that the branches could not transfer funds to the mandatory reserve funds, they did not have to report to the regulator in the Russian and international accounting systems. How the new regulation proposes to solve this problem is not specified.

Earlier, the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) closed the correspondent accounts of all Russian banks, except for its own subsidiary. This decision was made after a request from the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide an action plan for curtailing business, selling or closing a division in Russia. In Austria, such persistence was assessed as unreasonable interference, but indicated that it was considering the possibility of a “controlled exit” and was already reducing lending.