To school to learn to make war. As reported by the British Defense Minister in his daily intelligence update, from this year male and female students in Russia will also learn to use Kalashnikovs. The report, published on the social network X, explains that the new Russian school year began with a curriculum that includes both learning military skills and the Kremlin’s view on the history of Ukraine. Russian President Putin personally held an open lesson with thirty schoolchildren on the first day of the term.

“The subjects of the updated national history exam include the reunification of Crimea with Russia and the ‘Special Military Operation’ in Ukraine – write the London experts -. The Russian Parliament approved the study program last year”.

The “Fundamentals of Life Safety” lessons will involve final year male and female students and include a basic military training module. It means that he will be taught “how to handle Kalashnikovs, the use of hand grenades, operations with unmanned aircraft and first aid on the battlefield”. And pupils will also be able to meet war veterans in class. “The new curriculum has three goals: to indoctrinate students with the Kremlin’s rationale for the ‘Special Military Operation’, to instill a martial mindset in students, and to reduce training time for mobilization and deployment.” “The introduction of UAV operations (short for unmanned aerial vehicle, drones) indicates their growing importance on the battlefield and the lessons learned about these systems directly from the conflict in Ukraine,” concludes the report.

Kalashnikovs are armed in school: this is how Russian children in Crimea learn to use weapons



Even during the school year that has just ended, every Monday he had “a theme to explore in order to tell the greatness and value of Russia”. For example, last Thursday 23 February, one day before the “anniversary” of the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the theme was Defender of the Fatherland Day, a Russian national holiday. And on the ministry’s website, the teacher had found a ready-made speech to be recited in class: “Guys, you have surely heard the slogan of the great Russian prince Alexander Nevsky: “Whoever comes to us with a sword will perish by the sword!” This phrase reflects the essence of our country and our army. Let’s watch this video together.” And the video explains to Russian teenagers that the army intervenes in any conflicts only to defend their country, citizens and allies under siege by aggressors and hostile countries. “History teaches: in fact, it is enough to observe how Russia helped to avoid the genocide of the Indians of North America, started by the European colonizers”, says the video. And also last year a video was released, where in a school in the Crimea the pupils practiced disassembling and reassembling Kalashnikovs.