In the village of Khamkar, Katangsky District, Irkutsk Region, two small children fell through the ice on the Nizhnyaya Tunguska River and died. This is reported on website regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Two boys born in 2015 and 2016 were playing on the beach and decided to go out onto the ice that borders it. As a result, they fell into the water and could not get out. Local residents found their bodies.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations explained that the reason for the incident was the absence of adults next to the children playing near the reservoir. Employees of the Investigative Committee for the Irkutsk Region establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

In August, a resident of the Saratov region left the car without a parking brake and thus drowned his eight-year-old nephew. The man took him on vacation with his wife and son, they pitched tents on the banks of the river. At night, he went with the boy to get firewood, the child was riding in the front passenger seat. The Russian left the salon, the nephew was left there alone. At some point, the car rolled into the water, and it was not possible to keep it. The man dived after him, broke the glass and did not find the boy in the cabin. The body was later discovered by divers.