In the Ivanovo region, a case was opened after the death of two convicts in the sewer well of the female correctional colony No. 3. It is reported by Interfax…

It was established that in the afternoon of June 26, the convicts worked to clean up the sewage system, but then an “unidentified substance” was released in the well. The women died as a result of the poisoning. Another convict and the senior dog handler of the security department, who tried to help them, were hospitalized.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 293 (“Negligence, resulting in the death of two persons by negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, the employees of the colony did not provide control over the work and did not provide the prisoners with the necessary personal protective equipment.